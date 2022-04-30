THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Your 432nd favorite source for True Crime!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let me tell you how the topic of all things “true crime” came to be written in my little notebook of column ideas.

In 2014 National Public Radio launched a podcast called “Serial,” an audio documentary chapterplay of sorts following, week by week, a murder from 1999 and its tangled aftermath, full of mysterious suspects and packed with pulpy twists and turns.

And folks were obsessed, many of whom seemed to think podcasts were invented just for this one show. Of course “true crime” fanatics have always found ways to get their fix, via musty old paperbacks and lurid magazines. But this was the first time they could get their gory details from their iPod while working on a spreadsheet, leaving folks like me who had been listening to vanguard comedy podcasts like Doug Loves Movies and Uhh Yeah Dude (who actually mentioned Charleston once…while researching Jimmy John’s) since 2006 feeling mighty annoyed.

Since then the market for all things “true crime” has expanded at such an exponential rate, and across so many platforms, that I don’t have the slightest idea how to start. I mean, was FutureGen a crime? Feels like it.

Other than the era of Dahmer-mania, when the article “Man Confesses to Dismemberments,” published in the July 25, 1991, Journal gave us our first local taste of the gnarly details; a time when even my grandmother was obsessed enough to ask me if I could get her a copy of the notorious Dahmer comic book, it was the “Brown’s Chicken Massacre” that was the first “true crime” I remember, only because I overheard reports about it on WLS and because I remember my parents driving me by a Brown’s Chicken in Decatur once. I mention that last part only so I can brag about my photographic memory because I was correct, to the block, about where I thought it was.

The Sept 23, 1994, Journal article titled “Chicken Restaurant To Reopen Where 7 People Were Slain” describes in detail the effort Brown’s management was going to thread the needle in getting people to remember they’ve opened a new restaurant just down the road from said “massacre,” but yet also forget about…you know…the massacre.

“We don’t want our employees to avoid any questions or give flippant answers.” Don’t you love bosses? I mean geez, dude, it’s not like telling your poor, underpaid employees to not bring up the time Jim Belushi stumbled in one night and puked all over the restroom after over-saucing his tenders.

But then I realized, why not take a look at the days when the newspaper wasn’t just where you got the story, it was part of the story? And for that we need the one and only Zodiac Killer, a subject of which I fully admit I know only due of the sheer number of times I’ve seen David Fincher’s excellent movie about the hopelessly tangled (and botched) investigations thereafter, always finding myself sighing in regret because I never got to experience life in gritty, late ‘60s, big city newsroom. I mean…all those ashtrays!

Just think, it was the lowly staff cartoonist, keeping to himself during the daily staff meetings, who first started helping decode those ciphers the killer kept sending. I can’t help but remember my early days here at the paper (almost ten years to the week as you read this, by the way), sitting in staff meetings and listening to the reporters hash things out whilst I sat there and dreamed up The Throwback Machine in my head until my boss would ask what was on my plate for the day and I’d say, “Oh…um…more obits, I’m guessing.”

You want a mystery? According to our archives, we had a huge spike in coverage on the Zodiac Killer in 1975, which it turns out was only due to a month’s worth of classified pages where someone was selling “Zodiac Dog and Cat Flea Collars” and then farther down the page DeBuhr’s Seed and Feed had a sale on “weed killers.” That’ll do it.

Of course anyone who’s ever had a dateless Saturday has busted out the emergency quart of Frusen Gladje from the freezer and curled up on the couch with a good old “48 Hours” or “Dateline” episode; perfectly packaged depositories for any number of sleepy small town murders narrated to you by deep voiced correspondents who probably wanted more than the TV morgue shift but who couldn’t argue with the paycheck either.

It would probably stun you to remember most of these shows started out as longer form hard news investigation programs of human interest. I tried finding a vintage episode of one or the other that was true crime related to cap this column off with and all I could find was a 48 Hours expose about how hard it was to drive and park in New York City, leaving me with only with a lone episode of FOX’s long forgotten news program “The Reporters,” which featured one segment on Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton, who time has relegated to the true-crime discount bin as the “dingo ate my baby” lady, and who, by the way, was eventually exonerated…in that a dingo really was the culprit.

When Serial launched their second season they picked a wholly different, more political, subject, and promptly watched most of their audience, and their cultural relevance, evaporate. It remains truly one of the bigger miscalculations in media history. For it wasn’t the format folks were obsessed with, it was the true-crime subculture they tapped into. And if you don’t keep it coming with the grisly stuff, those armchair detectives will go somewhere else to get it.

That means some of you are going to be real disappointed when I don’t spend next week talking about The Mad Gasser. Case closed.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

