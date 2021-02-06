THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Your 'big game' weekend 'sports-ball' movie double-feature

Sounds fun, right? But it’s clear that the movie was re-written late in the game just to feature more of Stallone, still in that hungry phase of his career (after “Rocky II” and “Nighthawks” but before “First Blood”), as an American prisoner, captured as part of a Canadian commando unit, who wants to be on the team only to further his own escape attempt but happens to be lousy at soccer. Thankfully Caine gets the screwy idea that a slab of Italian beef would make a good goalie.

By the time the big match comes along at the 80 minute mark it’s a classic case of not caring about the game because we don’t know the players, and not caring about the escape because the players care more about the game than escaping. But I must admit, when the team refuses Stallone’s halftime escape route, because they really believe they can come back from 4-1, I sort of bought into its corniness, down to the expected last second penalty kick where Stallone has to correctly guess what direction to throw his bulk, Von Sydow standing to applaud the prisoners, and a finale that presents a circumstance where a soccer riot could actually be a good thing.