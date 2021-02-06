THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Your 'big game' weekend 'sports-ball' movie double-feature

It’s the weekend of the Big Game and I’m sure you’re totally sick of hearing about it, so how’s about I offer some counterprogramming with a local double feature of sports-ball related films of a slightly different stripe.
First I bring you, from the July 31, 1981, Herald and Review (because the theaters in Coles County thought it was more important to premiere “Clash of the Titans” and the Ringo Starr epic “Caveman”), the Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine WWII sports movie “Victory,” a flick I always wanted to rent while roaming the dusty VHS racks because the cover made it look like “Megaforce.”
Set in a Nazi POW camp, Max Von Sydow, as one of those “sympathetic” Nazi officers you’ve always heard about, tries to organize a friendly soccer exhibition in the yard after he discovers that one of his prisoners, Michael Caine, is pretty much the Tom Brady of the British soccer world.
Because they once met in competition before the war, they make a deal to set up teams, but their plan gets more complicated when Sydow’s Nazi bosses want to turn it into a rigged propaganda spectacle, and British officers want to use it as an escape attempt, even though both Sydow and Caine want to play pure due to mutual respect for the game and for each other.
Sounds fun, right? But it’s clear that the movie was re-written late in the game just to feature more of Stallone, still in that hungry phase of his career (after “Rocky II” and “Nighthawks” but before “First Blood”), as an American prisoner, captured as part of a Canadian commando unit, who wants to be on the team only to further his own escape attempt but happens to be lousy at soccer. Thankfully Caine gets the screwy idea that a slab of Italian beef would make a good goalie.
By the time the big match comes along at the 80 minute mark it’s a classic case of not caring about the game because we don’t know the players, and not caring about the escape because the players care more about the game than escaping. But I must admit, when the team refuses Stallone’s halftime escape route, because they really believe they can come back from 4-1, I sort of bought into its corniness, down to the expected last second penalty kick where Stallone has to correctly guess what direction to throw his bulk, Von Sydow standing to applaud the prisoners, and a finale that presents a circumstance where a soccer riot could actually be a good thing.
An exchange in “Victory” about how it would be nice if we could settle all our difference out on the pitch got me thinking about our second feature, 1975’s “Rollerball,” one of those heady “meaningful” sci-fi films of the era taking place in a future where corporations have replaced world governments, who have in turn replaced the wasteful art of traditional warfare with a violent game that resembles roller derby except the ball is metal and is shot into the arena via a cannon, and there’s motorcycles.
Problem? These corporations use the popularity of the game to hide all the other shady things they’re doing, and when the game’s big star, played by Jimmy Caan, discovers that the company that owns his team thinks his surging popularity is threatening the “no individual is important” ethos of their world’s power structure, he promptly refuses to retire. So the governing body of the game plans to keep changing the rules to make Rollerball deadlier in hopes that he’ll just up and croak on the track, leading to a finale where all penalties are rescinded for a gloriously bone crunchy R-rated death match.
I re-watched this on Pluto TV a few weeks ago, and it’s pretty much like I remember, with totally amazing action sequences of the game itself bracketed by a lot of ponderously weighty dramatic scenes of characters lounging in ‘70s rumpus rooms disguised to look like “The Future;” it’s that weird kind of “realistic” sci-fi that I love where, instead of dressing everyone in tin foil and sparkly jammies like “Logan’s Run,” the director just set up shop around whatever concrete slabs of Brutalist architecture they could find at the local university. I swear there’s a great movie waiting to be shot around the legendarily confusing Faner Building down at SIU for just this reason. I’m convinced it’s a crashed spaceship.
Speaking about movies yet to be made, how about this idea that I got from “Rollerball” years ago, a football movie where a strike in the NFL leads an upstart independent outfit to pick up the slack by launching a league with kids playing flag football. When the “junior” version becomes more popular than the real thing, the NFL panics and tries to quickly bring the “real” thing back, leading to an NFL vs. AFL style Super Bowl where the kiddies have to go head to head vs. real NFL players, in a game with no penalties, a game where the kids get absolutely annihilated, losing by about 200 points and suffering a near 100% injury rate in the process.
I suppose it says a lot about me that the mental image of junior high kids getting leveled by 200-pound linebackers makes me chuckle, but, such is the effects of watching too much football, I guess.
So enjoy the game, and remember, refrigerate those dips, boneless wings are completely acceptable for a grown man to eat, and, in response to the boss I once had who would come to my desk and go on and on about the Packers, no, I will never go to Lambeau Field. Ever.
