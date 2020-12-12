THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Your HQ for all things Christmas

If it was Christmas in the ‘80s and if you happened to have one or more boys eagerly waiting for gifts, there were two twin titans of the toy landscape: Transformers and G.I. Joe.
Now, while I had a whole boot box of Transformers, I also had a pretty respectable G.I. Joe setup, although not as formidable a collection as my buddy Russ, who was the grade school expert on all things “Joe,” from the current plots of that month’s Marvel Comic adaptation, to having an entire armory of little plastic weapons (that most of us would lose instantly) and a back porch trauma center where he had numerous plastic limbs to rebuild his fallen troops when they’d get blown up with a firecracker.
As we were all told repeatedly, by grownups at the time, “your” G.I. Joe figures were full on “dolls,” ahem, “action figures” with fabric clothes and removable boots. But after a few oddball changes in the military-wary ‘70’s, the franchise was reborn thanks to Hasbro with the “Great American Hero” branding and a new, much smaller, form; all about six inches tall, all hard plastic, but with everything you needed to get young boys obsessed.
They all had individual code-names based on what their military specialty was, personalized “file cards” you could cut out, “flag points” to be saved up for special mail-in offers, awesome red, yellow and black colors on the cardboard packaging, an enemy for them to go up against in the form of international terrorist organization “Cobra,” and they were all, of course, fully-articulated.
I don’t recall ever asking for any specific G.I. Joe toy for Christmas. Most times they were impulse purchases for when I had a bit of allowance in my Ocean Pacific Velcro wallet. Oddly, somehow I ended up with a handful from the very early stages of the toy line. After referencing some online sources, I’m positive I had “Rock and Roll” (machine-gunner), “Scarlett” (one of the few “lady” figures I had, other than “Teela” and “Evil-Lyn” from Masters of the Universe), “Snake Eyes” (when he had the BMX style helmet) and the guy who came with the motorized tank that was only called “motorized battle tank” on the box. Thankfully they fixed that later when they renamed it “MOBAT.” Heck, if I didn’t even have the card game from the folks who made UNO, which was like rummy except you replaced “Ace-Deuce-Trey” with “Machine Gun-Bazooka-Flame Thrower.”
But when talking about such things, it was always about the playsets. Sure everyone had a snazzy vehicle or two like the Cobra “Water Moccasin” attack boat that was mysteriously left at my grandma’s house one afternoon by an unknown kid and that she just up and let me have for myself, thus making it one of the finest hours of my life. No, you knew you were a big deal on the Humboldt School campus when Santa would deem you worthy for an entire “Headquarters.”
All the big toy lines had them. Some would even transform or had auxiliary vehicles if you were lucky. Masters of the Universe had “Castle Greyskull” and “Snake Mountain,” Transformers had “Metroplex” and “Omega Supreme,” Go-Bots had the poorly-named “Command Center,” and M.A.S.K. had my beloved “Boulder Hill,” which was a gas-station at the base of a mountain that could turn into a battle fortress. So look out over there on pump number two, cause that blast shield’s coming down.
G.I. Joe had two absolutely legendary playsets, the “U.S.S. Flagg” aircraft carrier and the space shuttle complex “Defiant,” both absolute monstrosities of pieces and stickers sure to make you a legend among your classmates. I went to grade school with one kid who had the Flagg; I kid you not it took up his whole bedroom. I don’t mean to be dramatic, but even as a grown man I still think about tracking him down to see if maybe he’s got it in an attic somewhere. Hushed rumors that someone in our class had the Defiant remain sadly unconfirmed.
While I didn’t have either of those, I had two awesome entries in the “large vehicle” category: the “Rolling Thunder” tank that opened up to a pretty lethal looking missile complex, and the Phantom X-19 stealth fighter, a black, grey and yellow teardrop-shaped deliverer of death from above that I used to pretend was a spaceship because it was so large. Long story short, those were two really great Christmas mornings.
Eventually, all boys grow out of their action figure phase. Such things sneak up on you. Usually it happens when you buy a new figure and you realize you feel real silly marching it around the couch. My final days of G.I. Joe would have been right around the time that Marvel Comics killed off dozens of discontinued characters (R.I.P. “Quick-Kick”) in a massacre at “Trucial Abysmia” (they would actually put the body count on the front of each month’s issue…weird).
There was also the disastrous “Battle Force 2000” incident where I spent a year tracking down six different vehicles that combined to make the most disappointing battle fortress you were ever going to see. I remember staring at that contraption on the living room floor, madly flipping back and forth through the directions saying “this doesn’t seem right,” before eventually realizing that yeah, it was time to move on. Super Mario Bros. 2 was waiting on me.
Such things have been on my mind lately, with Christmas rolling around and with a friend’s 7-year-old girl to buy for. I mean … why buy her a bunch of figures when, for just a little more, I could throw in a transformable vehicle-slash-command center to go with them? Even if I know I’m going to be the one who puts it together and applies the dozens of tiny stickers. Fair enough. For while I may not be a Real American Hero, I thankfully remain, you guessed it, fully-articulated.
