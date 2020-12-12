THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Your HQ for all things Christmas

I don’t recall ever asking for any specific G.I. Joe toy for Christmas. Most times they were impulse purchases for when I had a bit of allowance in my Ocean Pacific Velcro wallet. Oddly, somehow I ended up with a handful from the very early stages of the toy line. After referencing some online sources, I’m positive I had “Rock and Roll” (machine-gunner), “Scarlett” (one of the few “lady” figures I had, other than “Teela” and “Evil-Lyn” from Masters of the Universe), “Snake Eyes” (when he had the BMX style helmet) and the guy who came with the motorized tank that was only called “motorized battle tank” on the box. Thankfully they fixed that later when they renamed it “MOBAT.” Heck, if I didn’t even have the card game from the folks who made UNO, which was like rummy except you replaced “Ace-Deuce-Trey” with “Machine Gun-Bazooka-Flame Thrower.”