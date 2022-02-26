THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Your random 1977 television listings roundup

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don’t recall exactly why I was spending so much time combing through the TV listings of the Jan. 29, 1977, Journal Gazette, but whatever the reason was, I ended up clipping not one, not two, but three wholly different items while I was there.

That’s the kind of mystery that could best be solved by the stars of the first item, the very short-lived, and almost completely lost to time, CBS TV-Drama (ahem) “The Andros Targets” represented in the paper by a photo of leads James Sutorius (presumably the titular “Andros”) and gal Friday Pamela Reed (hopefully not a “target” of said “Andros”).

From what limited information is available, “The Andros Targets” was about an investigative reporter at a large metropolitan daily putting on his trench coat, stomping out of the smoky ‘70s newsroom, in a flustered huff no doubt, notebook in hand, ready to shine the bright white of journalism on corruption wherever it may be hiding by featuring it in his column. I can only assume the column is called “The Andros Targets,” a title which, it must be said, beats the holy heck out of “The Throwback Machine.” If only I had come across this show sooner.

“Andros Targets” ran a grand total of 13 episodes before being cancelled, and let me tell you, when I say it’s “lost to time” I really mean it. In an age when just about every show or movie or piece of music from the past is available on the Tricorder you carry with you all the time, “Andros” really seems to have slipped into the kind of nothingness I thought was only reserved for those early Doctor Who episodes the BBC recorded over.

A search of many “lost media” websites confirmed the same facts; that once cancelled the show was last seen in dubbed reruns in Argentina and that the only two extant clips are the opening credits (dubbed from Argentinean TV) and a promo for the obligatory “hopped up on goofballs” episode where an actress over injected by her Dr. Feelgood physician screams “I feel like I’m full of snakes!” which freaked me out the same way that episode of MASH did when Houlihan’s nurse friend got a case of the D.T’s in the mess tent and through she saw “things” in her Salisbury steak.

That’s the kind of creepy mystery perhaps best solved by another 13-episode wonder found in that day’s TV listings: “The Fantastic Journey,” premiering with its feature-length pilot episode “Vortex” that Thursday, and starring a family who sails into the Bermuda Triangle and upon encountering a “green cloud” ends up stranded on a mysterious island where 23rd century refugee “Varian” informs them that the island is home to numerous folks displaced from the time stream all presumably fighting amongst each other. Although what fight 16th century privateers could put up against Atlanteans from the future is hard to imagine.

“The Fantastic Journey” sure didn’t vanish, because it’s easily viewable online. It sure looks fun enough. I’m a sucker for any show that tries to use a nearby Brutalist art gallery or domed conservatory to stand in for “the future” just by hanging up some neon lights, having extras in jump suits talk to a brain in a jar, or having space ladies strut around in tall boots and miniskirts like “Liana,” played by actress Katie Saylor, who it turns out I saw years ago in the 1973 flick “Invasion of the Bee Girls” where she was apparently involved in that film’s legendary “bee girl” transformation sequence. I’d be forgiven for missing her, as she may have been cocooned in honey at the time.

Speaking of ‘70s ladies who left an impression, we close out with this picture of Susan Dey, featured in that week’s TV Movie of the Week premiere of “Cage Without a Key,” which stars her as the dewy teen with the perfect face who’s post high school graduation road trip goes way wrong when the car breaks down, she accepts a ride from a creepy dude friend of her friend, ends up involved in a robbery gone wrong and then finds herself thrown in to the “San Marcos School for Girls” where, according to the entry in the paper she (ahem), “discovers that her horrifying experience has only begun.”

Of course you fell in love Susan Dey as she pounded those 88s as Laurie Partridge; I only knew her from "L.A. Law" where those padded shoulders and that substitute teacher hair made her look 45 even though she was only 35 at the time. But once she put on that Laurie Partridge wig for the legendary Partridge vs. Bradys “Battle of the Bands” skit on Saturday Night Live…brother, I was in love too.

Which is probably why I remember tuning into “Cage” when once it popped up on a local channel’s “TV movie for a rainy Saturday” re-run and definitely got my mind blown by some robust “girl in prison” themes that, even in their watered down form, I was probably not ready for.

For while “Cage” doesn’t have the severe attack angle as something like the similar “Born Innocent” from just a few years earlier with Linda Blair, “Cage” achieves its modest aims; throw in some “see how the system fails our youth” stuff to make you think you’re not watching trash, then reveal you’re watching trash as the fresh-faced prison waif gets bounced around various inmate cliques all vying for her like a trophy or trying to stab her, with the requisite escape plans and yard-wide riots thrown in to boot, all capped off with an effective dead-stop of an ending that leaves a lot open to interpretation.

Meanwhile, I never did find out exactly what I was looking for on Jan. 29, 1977. Sounds exactly like a case for “The Walker Targets.”

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

