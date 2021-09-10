Bloomington Central Catholic nips Paxton-Buckley-Loda in scare 13-12

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bloomington Central Catholic wore a victory shine after clipping Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-12 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
