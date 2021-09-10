 Skip to main content
Boxed in: Decatur St. Teresa's defense bottles Moweaqua Central A & M's attack 34-0

No need for worry, Decatur St. Teresa's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 34-0 shutout of Moweaqua Central A & M during this Illinois football game.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense stomped on to a 19-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at halftime.

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Raiders 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham and Moweaqua Central A & M took on LeRoy on August 27 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap

