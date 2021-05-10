Brad Biggs: Bears have Justin Fields. But what if they had actually landed Russell Wilson?

If Fields proves to be a significant upgrade in Nagy’s offense over Mitch Trubisky, whom the Bears traded up to draft second overall in 2017, it will be a steal and Pace will prove he was worthy of a second shot.

So, the question was posed to three front-office executives: Are the Bears better off with Fields than they would have been if the Seahawks had traded them Wilson?

“It’s an interesting exercise and something we do when looking at trading picks, although we haven’t been in that situation considering a trade for a QB like Wilson,” one executive said. “Before you start talking about Fields, the idea is bird in the hand or two in the bush. With Fields, you’re enticed by the rookie contract. Whether they want to admit it or not, there’s some security with drafting another quarterback.

“They bought themselves time especially if Fields flashes. If he has a Justin Herbert-type rookie season, then you’re thinking, ‘Maybe we have something here. This guy is the on the right track. He’s flashing things that are maybe really good.’ If he just does that, there’s a lot of excitement and they may have fixed all the wrongs of the past.