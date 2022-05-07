When Brandon Wilson decided to pursue a career change from business management, he was looking for a job that has an impact on the community.

Following in his grandmother’s footsteps, he decided to become a nurse.

“She was a big inspiration for me as she was an LPN for years,” said Wilson, who has been working in the field for three years. “She set a wonderful example and was a wonderful role model.”

Now, as a critical care nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Wilson gets to be the “light in the darkness” for patients and help them recover from serious illnesses or injuries.

“I also love being able to be a support person for the families in their time of need,” said Wilson, 31. “All of my co-workers also make this the best job in the world.”

But there are challenges too with COVID-19 filling the past two years with trauma and mental exhaustion.

“I believe the biggest challenge I face is the staffing shortages that we in the healthcare field are facing,” he said. “With everything going on in the world I honestly feel as though nurses will continue to leave the bedside unless we are able to change the culture of the bedside nurse.”

Currently applying to get a second certification in cardiovascular nursing and finishing up his bachelor’s degree in nursing, Wilson said his biggest accomplishment so far has been getting his medical surgical certification.

“I am truly amazed at all of the services that are offered here at Sarah Bush Lincoln as well as from HSHS and Carle,” he said. “We have so many new and emerging specialties available in our area that we didn't have even five years ago and we are constantly adding more services!”

For those considering joining the field, Wilson advises checking it out before making any final decisions.

“Living a life in service of others is the best thing you can do,” he said. “Nursing school is hard but it is the best decision you will ever make. Just keep swimming; you can do this.”

When he’s not working, Wilson is either at Copper Eagle Antiques or Riley Creek Vintage stores looking for Pyrex glassware. Other times he’s at home reading and spending time with his dogs and partner Gerry Alvarado.

