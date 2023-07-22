WEST BANK: Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, during unrest in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah. The village was a target of attacks by Jewish settlers in recent weeks as a more than yearlong cycle of violence grips the region.

HATE GROUP: A jury convicted five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front on Thursday of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event on June 11, 2022. A total of 31 Patriot Front members were arrested after police found riot gear inside a van near the North Idaho Pride Alliance event.

ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis joined a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Friday in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to push through a controversial overhaul of the judiciary system.

INDIA: Rescuers found five more bodies Friday in India's western Maharashtra state, raising the death toll from a landslide triggered by torrential rains this week to at least 21 with many others feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

NAVY: President Joe Biden on Friday chose Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Insiders considered Franchetti, vice chief of operations for the Navy, to be the top choice for the job.

