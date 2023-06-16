NORTH KOREA: North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills. The launches were the first by North Korea since it failed to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

UNION AGREEMENT: The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, officials said Wednesday, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING: Robert Bowers, a truck driver who hated Jewish people, turned a sacred house of worship into a "hunting ground" when he burst into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 congregants, a federal prosecutor said Thursday before jury deliberations got underway in the man's capital trial.

BRITAIN: A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOAT DISASTER: Rescue ships fanned out Thursday in search of hundreds of migrants feared missing after their overcrowded boat capsized and sank as they tried to reach Europe. At least 78 people died. So far, 104 people who were aboard the fishing boat have been rescued, but authorities fear many more may have been trapped below deck.

JUNK FEES: President Joe Biden hailed ending so-called junk fees as a "win for consumers" Thursday as he met with at the White House with executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies that have taken steps to embrace more transparent pricing.

