PRIVATE BURIAL: A private burial was held for Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash in Russia two months after launching a rebellion against the Kremlin, his spokespeople said Tuesday.

EXPORT TALKS: U.S.Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo rebuffed an appeal Tuesday by Chinese leaders to reduce U.S. export controls on technology with possible military uses, but the two governments agreed in Beijing to have experts meet to discuss disputes over protecting trade secrets.

DIAGNOSIS: Rep. Steve Scalise, 57, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment but will continue to serve.

SPENDING: Americans are feeling less confident financially as summer winds down and high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend, with the consumer confidence index tumbling in August, the Conference Board said Tuesday.

SETTLEMENT: Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M said Tuesday it agreed to pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company.

DROPPING OUT: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday suspended his bid for the presidency, the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field in the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate.

