ABORTION: Whole Woman's Health Alliance, an Indiana abortion clinic, will close nearly a year after the state approved a ban on the practice. It cited "unnecessary" and "politically driven" restrictions on abortions as forcing its closure, according to a Monday announcement.

GOVERNOR PLOT: Shawn Michael Fix, 40, of Belleville, accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, plans to change his not-guilty plea Wednesday, records show.

GEORGE SANTOS: A federal magistrate ruled Tuesday to make public the names of the co-signers on indicted Rep. George Santos' $500,000 release bond, but said she'll keep them secret for now to give his lawyer time to appeal the decision.

DRUG PRICES: Merck sued the federal government to halt a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices that is expected to save taxpayers billions of dollars. In a complaint Tuesday, Merck said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selects drugs to be included and dictates the price, threatening "a ruinous daily excise tax" if drugmakers decline to agree.

DIPLOMACY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Tuesday in Saudi Arabia on a trip in which he plans to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid strained relations between Riyadh and Washington.