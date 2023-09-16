HURRICANE LEE: New England harbors and fishing villages were emptied of boats as commercial fishermen and recreational boaters scrambled Friday to make final preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Lee, a storm threatening to bring tropical-storm-force winds across a swath of land and sea.

SPACE TRIP: NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara and two Russian cosmonauts made a quick trip Friday to the International Space aboard a Russian capsule. O'Hara will spend six months in space, joining seven station residents from the U.S., Russia, Denmark and Japan.

DIDDY HONORED: Sean "Diddy" Combs got the key to his native New York City from Mayor Eric Adams on Friday, the same day he released his first studio album in 17 years.

TIKTOK FINED: European regulators slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine Friday for failing to protect children's privacy, the first time the popular app was punished for breaching Europe's strict data privacy rules.

DETAINED: U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said, a day after his parents and sister appealed for his release. Gershkovich was detained on espionage charges in March while on a reporting trip.

MASSACRE REMAINS: Archaeologists exhumed the remains of one person and plan to exhume a second set as the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre resumes in a Tulsa cemetery. One set was taken to a forensics laboratory Thursday and the second was to be excavated Friday.

— Associated Press