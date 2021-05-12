Bulls down to their last postseason chance

CHICAGO — If the Chicago Bulls were going to overcome the odds and make the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, they needed two things to happen this week.

First, they needed help from one of the teams in front of them. They trail the 10th-place Washington Wizards (32-37) by three games after Tuesday night, but they no longer can catch the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets — who are tied for eighth at 33-36, four games ahead of the Bulls (29-40) — after the Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and the Hornets lost to the Denver Nuggets.

More importantly, however, the Bulls needed to take care of their own business — and they failed to do that Tuesday in a 115-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center. Now their last chance is to win all three of their remaining games against some stiff competition and have the Wizards lose all three of their games.

Zach Lavine scored a game-high 41 points for the Bulls Tuesday.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 21 points and eight assists.