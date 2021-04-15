Bulls guard Zach LaVine enters NBA’s health and safety protocol, to miss a few games

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is expected to miss the next few games and enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19.

The Bulls were scheduled to practice Thursday afternoon, a rare opportunity for the team given the rapid pace of games during this condensed season, but had to call if off due to league protocols, per a team spokeswoman.

The length of LaVine’s absence, which was first reported by ESPN, is unclear, but it certainly arrives at an inopportune time. The Bulls have dropped four consecutive games and maintain only a one-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 10 seed and final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

LaVine has been averaging a career-high 27.5 points per game this season, which earned him his first All-Star game appearance in March.

