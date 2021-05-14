Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson

Still, Spieth was in his best position in five years for a top-10 finish — or better — at the Nelson. That hasn't happened in the decade since Spieth contended on Sunday as a 16-year-old amateur before tying for 16th.

Not only are Spieth's thoughts on the best finish in his hometown event, the three-time major winner and others are peeking at next week's PGA Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

“There is no reason for me not to trust everything I’m doing,” said Spieth, who ended a nearly four-year victory drought in San Antonio the week before finishing third at the Masters. “At this point, I’ve got an opportunity to contend here, and if I can get myself a chance on Sunday, that is the best prep for this tournament and also next week.”

Burns and Spieth already have spots in the PGA. Lee, who has never won on the PGA Tour, doesn't. A Nelson victory would put the 29-year-old South Korean in the field.

Hideki Matsuyama shot 70 and was right on the Nelson's record-low cut line at 6 under in his first appearance since becoming the first Japanese winner at the Masters. Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 69 and was 7 under.