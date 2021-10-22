4 facts about $60 million Mattoon sports complex announced this week

MATTOON — Officials on Thursday announced plans for a $60 million regional sports complex in Coles County. Here's what to know about the proposal, called the Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.

THE LOCATION

Ninety-six areas on the southwest corner of Charleston Avenue East and Interstate 57 South. Rural King is donating land.

THE PLANS

Plans include indoor basketball and volleyball courts, as well as outdoor baseball/softball fields along with multi-purpose turf fields.

" This will draw visitors and traveling teams from cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, and St. Louis among other markets, generating non-local visitation and direct spending through top quality sports tournaments and events for players, coaches and parents who will stay in nearby hotels and explore local restaurants, stores, and other attractions in the area," officials said in a statement.

THE TIMELINE

The plans date to May 2019. Construction is projected to start in summer, with a 2023 grand opening.

"The project is currently promoted by local leaders who represent Mattoon in Motion, the City of Mattoon, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, Coles Together and Rural King. The plan is to have Mattoon in Motion lead this project during the study, fundraising and final approval stages."

Sports Facilities Companies and Goodman Real Estate Services Group are part of the project.

WHAT ELSE IS PLANNED

​"The facility is expected to be anchored by additional hotels, retail and restaurants that will be located immediately adjacent to the complex and integrated as part of a walkable master site plan that will also feature a connection to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail," the statement said.

The complex is expected to generate 580,000 visitors, more than $23.8 million in direct spending and more than 59,000 hotel room nights on an annual basis, the statement said.

