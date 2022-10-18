STU ELLIS: It is time to pay the piper

Economics 101 is a typical college course that teaches students the principles of supply and demand.

It is a course that any farmer could teach in any university. And those principles are the primary drivers of the commodity market, which allows U.S. farmers to conveniently communicate with foreign buyers, regardless of their preferred spoken language.

Those principles are alive and well and may soon be biting farmers in the tailgate.

The corn market has been higher than usual for many months. A short crop in South America, the invasion of Ukraine, and a myriad of other factors have pushed corn prices to the highest levels since the drought-stricken crops of the 1980s and 2012.

The results have been uncountable. Farmers have paid down long-term loans. They have upgraded most of their farm equipment. They have purchased farmland at record prices. There may even be a new dress in the closet.

There is a new tune being played by the piper in farm country these days. But soon the piper will want to be paid. And he may already have his hand out.

Last week’s USDA reported grain export sales, which were either at the low end or below expectations of grain traders. Corn sales for the week totaled 7.9 million bushels on the 2022 crop and 2.4 million bushes for the 2023 crop, the least since 2012. For the marketing year that began September 1, corn sales are 51.4% under last year at the same time.

The Chinese are buying large amounts of corn. They did that two years ago, keeping bulk freighters busy between U.S. ports and Chinese ports. ADM, Bunge, and Cargill are all reporting China is buying millions of bushels of corn from them. But the corn is not coming from U.S. ports. It is coming from those firms which have operations in Brazil.

A rally of more than 20% in Chicago corn futures in less than three months, compounded by a surging U.S. dollar, has pushed corn buyers toward alternative sources. The world needs corn, and it will get it where it can find it. But it will seek out any price less than the U.S. price.

Recently, the U.S. Grains Council, which promotes U.S. corn and other feed grains worldwide, has been bringing global corn buyers to visit with U.S. corn growers about their 2022 corn crop. They are all pleased with what they see. The corn is perfect, no disease issues, no damaged or broken grain, just perfect.

Will they buy it? No.

The USDA just reported U.S. corn at export terminals is $8.56 per bushel. Corn at Brazilian export terminals is $7.46 per bushel. Monday, a Taiwanese corn buyer for a company that makes hog and poultry feed said price is an issue, and his company can change its formulations to use a lesser quality corn from Brazil, which is cheaper. Last week, a Korean grain buyer said the same thing, nearly word for word.