2021 Certified Livestock manager online training and webinars announced

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture, along with the University of Illinois Extension Service, is hosting the Certified Livestock Manager Online Training and Webinars for 2021.

It is the 25th year the state ag department has provided training to producers. There will be two training options for this year, new online training and four webinars (virtual workshops), which will provide Illinois livestock producers the manure management training they need to meet the requirements of the state's Livestock Management Facilities Act.

The webinar dates are Wednesday, Jan. 20; Friday, Jan. 29; Tuesday, Feb. 9; Thursday, March 4. These will have the same format as previous workshops starting at 9 a.m.. After the webinar, those with over 1,000 AUs will be required to log in and take the 40-question online test in lieu of the paper-based test. Pre-registration is required and costs $40. Go to go.illinois.edu/CLMT to register. For questions with registration, (815) 858-2273.