2021 Certified Livestock manager online training and webinars announced

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture, along with the University of Illinois Extension Service, is hosting the Certified Livestock Manager Online Training and Webinars for 2021.
It is the 25th year the state ag department has provided training to producers. There will be two training options for this year, new online training and four webinars (virtual workshops), which will provide Illinois livestock producers the manure management training they need to meet the requirements of the state's Livestock Management Facilities Act.
The webinar dates are Wednesday, Jan. 20; Friday, Jan. 29; Tuesday, Feb. 9; Thursday, March 4. These will have the same format as previous workshops starting at 9 a.m.. After the webinar, those with over 1,000 AUs will be required to log in and take the 40-question online test in lieu of the paper-based test. Pre-registration is required and costs $40. Go to go.illinois.edu/CLMT to register. For questions with registration, (815) 858-2273.
Producers also have the option of taking online training that consists of nine lessons. The online training has been updated for 2021 to resemble face-to-face workshops more closely. It is available at any time and your own pace. It should be considered the first option for everyone. Producers with less than 1,000 AUs will work through the lessons only. Having more than 1,000 AU requires completing the lessons and passing the online test. Until Dec. 1, livestock producers with more than 1,000 AUs can take the online test in lieu of the IDoA's paper-based test. You can create an account and get access to the online training at go.illinois.edu/CLMT ($40). Any questions relating to the online program can be directed to Nesli Akdeniz at 217-300-2644.
Three optional informational sessions will be held on the new online training system and webinars. To attend a free informational session, visit go.illinois.edu/CLMT and click the link provided to join on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. or Feb. 23 at 6 p.m..
"This partnership, between the Department of Ag and the University of Illinois Extension, provides the tools, education, and training for our state's certified livestock managers to become skilled in best management practices," said IDOA Acting Director Jerry Costello II. "The goal is for our livestock facilities to be good neighbors and stewards of the land."
The Livestock Management Facilities Act of 1997 requires:
- Facilities with 300 or more animal units to have at least one employee certified in proper manure handling procedures.
- Facilities with 300 to 999 animal units, the employee either must complete online CLM training or webinar or pass the Illinois Department of Agriculture's Certified Livestock Manager online exam.
- The employee of facilities with more than 1,000 or more units must complete one of the training options and pass the Certified Livestock Manager online exam to achieve certification.
The "Livestock and Poultry Environmental Stewardship Curriculum" continues to serve as a resource manual for CLM training. The manual provides more depth and additional topics than can be covered in a webinar or online training. This curriculum is available for free online at go.illinois.edu/manual.
