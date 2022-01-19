2021 Illinois crop production summaries announced

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its Illinois Crop Production 2021 Summary.

Corn: Planted area, at 11 million acres, is down 3% from 2020. Corn for grain was harvested on 10.85 million acres, down 2% from the previous year. The corn yield is estimated at 202 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from 2020. Production is estimated at 2.19 billion bushels, up 3% from last year.

Soybeans: Planted area, at 10.60 million acres, up 3% from 2020. Harvested area, at 10.51 million acres, is up 3% from the previous year. The soybean yield is estimated at 64 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2020. Production is estimated at 672.6 million bushels, up 9% from the previous year.

Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2021 is estimated at 610,000 acres, up 17% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is estimated at 79 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from 2020. Production is estimated at 48.2 million bushels, up 36% from the previous year.

Oats: Harvested area in 2021, at 15,000 acres, is unchanged from the previous year. The oat yield is estimated at 83 bushels per acre, up 25 bushels from 2020. Production is estimated at 1.25 million bushels, up 43% from the previous year.

All hay: Harvested area, at 500,000 acres, is up 2% from 2020. The all hay yield is estimated at 3.14 tons per acre, up 0.12 ton from the previous year. Production is estimated at 1.57 million tons, 6% above 2020.

