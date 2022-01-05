 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2022 Certified Livestock Manager in-person workshops and online training announced

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture, along with the University of Illinois Extension, is hosting Certified Livestock Manager Training and Testing Workshops.

Both online and in-person options will be offered to provide Illinois livestock producers the manure management training they need to meet the requirements of the state's Livestock Management Facilities Act.

For the first time the Certified Livestock Manager testing will be available in Spanish. This option will be offered for both our in-person and online exams.

OVER THE COLES: Make a big difference on small farms with winter workshops

"This partnership, between the IDOA and the University of Illinois Extension, provides the tools, education, and training for our state's certified livestock managers to become skilled in best management practices," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "The goal is for our livestock facilities to be good neighbors and stewards of the land."

To attend an in-person workshop, registration is required at go.illinois.edu/CLMT. Registration will be open one month prior to the workshop date, and class size is limited in some locations. All participants are required to wear a mask in order to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Latest ag stats show mixed results for harvest, prices

The 2022 workshop dates and locations are:

• Jan. 18, Effingham County Extension Office, Effingham

• Feb. 1, IDOA Building auditorium, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield

• Feb. 15, Livingston County Extension Office, Pontiac

• Feb. 23, Bank of Springfield Center, Springfield.

These will have the same format as previous workshops starting at 9 a.m., except the Feb. 23 session at the Illinois Pork Expo, which will start at noon. The training lasts 3 1/2 hours, and after the workshop, those with over 1,000 animal units will be required to take a paper exam. The training manual “Livestock and Poultry Environmental Stewardship Curriculum” is available for free at go.illinois.edu/manual.

Producers also have the option of taking online training that consists of nine modules of 10- to 20-minute videos that can be viewed at an individual’s own pace. Those who have more than 1,000 animal units may take the exam online. Multiple attempts on the online exam are allowed. Producers with less than 1,000 AUs will work through the lessons only. Having more than 1,000 AUs requires completing the lessons and passing the online exam.

The certification exam has been updated for the 2022 season with 50 questions on both the paper-based and online exams. An individual must answer 70% of the questions correctly to pass.

You can create an account and get access to the online training at go.illinois.edu/CLMT.

University of Illinois Extension’s in-person or online training fee is $40 and IDOA’s certification fee is $30. Any questions relating to the CLMT program can be directed to Nesli Akdeniz at neslihan@illinois.edu or 217-300-2644.

Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future

The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:

Mattoon farmer: 2019 was a 'rough year' with good yields
Agriculture

Mattoon farmer: 2019 was a 'rough year' with good yields

  • Rob Stroud
  • 0

Coles County farmer Paul Daily reflects on challenges of the 2019 growing season.

Lake Land agriculture division, alumni keep close ties
Local

Lake Land agriculture division, alumni keep close ties

  • Rob Stroud
  • 0

Connections with the Lake Land College agricutlure program continue long after graduation.

Uphoffs receive Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District award
Local

Uphoffs receive Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District award

  • JG-TC
  • 0

Uphoff Family Farms has benefited from its adoption of valuable conservation practices.

Bell named Coles County Farm Bureau member of the year
Local

Bell named Coles County Farm Bureau member of the year

  • JG-TC
  • 0

Sixth-generation farmer Wyatt Bell "has farming running through his veins.”

Farm advocates address new laws at state level
Local

Farm advocates address new laws at state level

  • PHYLLIS COULTER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

While trade wars may have dominated the national attention in 2019, new Illinois laws will also be affecting the livelihood and practices of farmers here.

Local

Illinois corn, soybean production drops by roughly 20 percent

  • BEN ORNER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

Production of Illinois’ two most valuable crops fell by roughly one-fifth last year, according to final crop yield numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

From boom times to tariffs, 10 tumultuous years in ag
Local

From boom times to tariffs, 10 tumultuous years in ag

  • JEFF DEYOUNG Iowa Farmer Today
  • 0

The period from 2010 to 2019 saw volatility in commodity prices, weather and markets.

Legendary farm broadcaster pushes for positivity in ag
Local

Legendary farm broadcaster pushes for positivity in ag

  • AARON VINER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in the 1940s, Orion Samuelson assumed he would end up taking over the operation from his parents. However, life had other plans for him.

Illinois Extension offers industrial hemp resources
Local

Illinois Extension offers industrial hemp resources

  • 0

Illinois producers, did you grow hemp in 2019? Are you interested in giving it a shot in 2020?

Few farmers focus on cutting production costs
Agriculture

Few farmers focus on cutting production costs

  • NAT WILLIAMS Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

Despite some tough times for farmers in recent years, cutting production costs may not be high on their priority lists as the 2020 planting season approaches.

Agriculture
topical

Not again? Farmers can expect another wet spring, state climatologist predicts

  • BEN ORNER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

April through June is likely to be wetter than normal in Illinois, according to rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, posing a challenge to corn and soybean farmers in the heart of planting season.

Midwest ag issues sway nation in 2019
Agriculture

Midwest ag issues sway nation in 2019

  • GENE LUCHT Iowa Farmer Today
  • 0

Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.

Specialty crop growers unite in storytelling
Agriculture

Specialty crop growers unite in storytelling

  • PHYLLIS COULTER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

Specialty farmers share tips for getting the word out about their products.

Co-ops more optimistic on anhydrous for spring
Local

Co-ops more optimistic on anhydrous for spring

  • AARON VINER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

As the 2020 growing season approaches, producers may be sitting in better shape — weather permitting, of course.

Study: Farm size not always gauge of profit
Local

Study: Farm size not always gauge of profit

  • 0

A pair of Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a look at the characteristics that make farms successful in Kansas and have found that bigger doesn’t always mean better.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

BlackBerry pulls plug on its once-dominant phones

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

BlackBerry pulls plug on its once-dominant phones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News