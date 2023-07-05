CHAMPAIGN — Dry weather from April to June has caused the most serious drought in Illinois since 2012, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the Illinois State Water Survey. In June, crop conditions worsened, and the air quality at the end of the month was the worst the state has seen in years.

Total June precipitation ranged from less than 1 inch in parts of southwest Illinois to over 6 inches in southeast Illinois. Most of the state was 1 to 4 inches drier than normal in June.

The preliminary statewide total June precipitation is still being calculated because of late-month rainfall. It is likely that last month will be among the top 10 driest Junes on record statewide.

Drought

Soils throughout the state are very to extremely dry down to 12 inches and in some places down to 20 inches. Streams and ponds are much lower than normal across the state, but conditions have not progressed to affect rural wells or municipal water supply.

Agricultural impacts have multiplied in the past few weeks, including visible stunting and stress in corn and beans, especially late-planted beans. Producers have reported spider mite damage, which is a common problem in drought years. It is not clear if the drought has yet caused widespread, significant yield loss in corn or beans.

“The critical growth stages of both crops tend to occur in the last few weeks of July and first week of August, so there may still be an opportunity for a decent crop if the state can get more consistent rain throughout July,” Ford said.

Pasture conditions remain poor in many areas, with little regrowth since the first cutting of hay, which increases concerns of hay supplies later this year. Mature trees in central and northern Illinois are showing significant stress from the prolonged dry conditions, including dropping leaves. Lawns in many places have been dormant since Memorial Day.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows over 90% of the state in at least moderate drought and over half of the state now in severe drought.

“The recent rain will at least stall worsening drought conditions and may help to improve conditions in some places,” Ford said. “But we will need at least another three to four weeks of consistent rain of 1 to 1.5 inches per week to improve drought conditions in earnest.”

Air quality

Wildfires have been burning in parts of central and eastern Canada most of this summer. The location of the ridge and corresponding high-pressure center in the Great Lakes region created unusual northeasterly wind, meaning the wind blew from northeast to southwest in late June. As a result, wildfire smoke moved into parts of the Midwest and caused extremely poor air quality, mostly from particulate matter.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index (AQI) ranges from 0, or very good air quality, to 500+, which is hazardous air, and much of northern and central Illinois spent 24 to 48 hours in the “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” categories. A weather pattern shift on June 29 helped move the wildfire smoke farther to the east and improved air quality in Illinois; however, air quality issues will continue to be a periodic problem if the Canadian wildfires continue to burn.

Temperatures

June began summer-like, with daily high temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s statewide. A cool front toward the end of the first week of June dropped temperatures considerably, and most of the second and third weeks had below normal temperatures in Illinois. The heat came back in the last 10 days of the month but was not extremely high until the last couple days of June.

June average temperatures ranged from the high 60s to mid-70s, within 1 degree of normal in all but southeast Illinois. Overall, the preliminary statewide average June temperature was 71.1 degrees, 1.1 degrees below the 1991–2020 average.

Outlooks

July is the climatological hottest month of the year in Illinois and can make or break a growing season with its rain, or lack thereof, Ford said. The first week of July is looking wetter than normal, with widespread forecasted totals exceeding 1 inch across the state. The latest 8- to 14-day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center lean toward wetter than normal, hopefully continuing that wetter trend. Although the drought in Illinois will take many weeks to break, wetter conditions in July can help limit drought impacts moving into late summer.