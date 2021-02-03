A mostly mild January ends with winter storms in Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport reported 10.8 inches, which was the largest two-day snowfall since 2015.

January total snowfall ranged from less than half an inch in southern Illinois to over 20 inches in northern Illinois. Most Illinoisans south of Interstate 80 have seen below average snowfall for the winter season to date.

Total snowfall is 10 to 50 percent of average in southern and Central Illinois and above average only in northwest and far northern Illinois. Overall, total January precipitation ranged from nearly 6 inches in far southern Illinois to just under 2 inches in northwest Illinois.

Outlooks

Short-term 8–14-day outlooks from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center show strongly elevated odds of below normal temperatures in the second week of February as a push of Arctic air makes its way southeast. Short-term precipitation outlooks show slightly elevated odds of near normal precipitation totals over this time period.

Longer-term outlooks for February continue to show elevated odds of below normal temperature, but slightly elevated odds of wetter than normal conditions. This suggests the expectation of a wetter middle to later part of February as we move toward climatological spring.