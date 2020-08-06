A warmer July with more rain and storms in Illinois

July total precipitation ranged from over 13 inches in central and eastern Illinois to less than 2 inches in the northeast. Single-day precipitation total records were broken at 88 stations across the state. Five of those stations broke the July all-time daily precipitation records.

The Peoria airport station recorded 5.15 inches in just six hours on July 15, marking the highest six-hour rainfall total on record in Peoria. Twenty-four-hour rainfall totals from this event exceeded 6 inches in parts of Tazewell and Woodford counties, resulting in widespread flash flooding in agricultural and residential areas.

Last month was also the wettest July on record at Casey in Clark County, Minonk in Woodford County, and Clay City in Clay County.

Outlooks

Although the heat is moderate at the beginning of August, short-term 8- to 14-day outlooks from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center suggest elevated odds of above normal temperatures in the second week of August. The state also has slightly elevated odds of wetter than normal conditions over the same time period.

Despite the short-term outlook, one-month outlooks indicate elevated odds of below normal temperatures for the month of August, with the strongest odds of near-normal precipitation.