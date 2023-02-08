SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the addition of 20,000 acres to the 2023 Fall Cover for Spring Savings program.

The application period for the program ended Jan. 15, with 828 applications accounting for 182,688 acres applied for, surpassing the allotted 140,000 and setting a record for acres requested.

IDOA received funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to add 40,000 acres to the program for a total of 140,000 acres available for the 2023 growing season. In addition, IDOA is making additional acres available by accessing unused federal funds from previous application periods and matching state funds, bringing the total available acres for 2023 to 160,000.

Eligible applicants will receive a premium discount of $5 per acre on the following year’s crop insurance for every acre of cover crop enrolled and verified in the program.

The discount program was designed to promote additional acres of cover crops that are not covered by other state or federal incentives.