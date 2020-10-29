ADM's third-quarter results top Wall Street expectations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $225 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.
The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.78 billion.
ADM shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.92, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.
Photos: Archer Daniels Midland Co. through the years
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, middle right, chats with attendees in the Archer Daniels Midland Co. tent.
JIM BOWLING, BUSINESS JOURNAL
A LOOK BACK
1942: Cars are parked outside of Archer Daniels Midland Co.
H&R file photo
A LOOK BACK
1977: The clarifier, the third step in the treatment process, will remove sludge from waste generated by the Archer Daniels Midland Co. complex.
H&R file photo
A LOOK BACK
1967: As part of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. West Plant expansion, 1900 Samuels St., three 15,000-barrel tanks are being moved. The tank at left base. In order to move the tanks, a dike was built and the channel lined with 30,000 square feet of plastic. Water was then pumped into it so the tanks could be floated. At bottom right, a truck tows one of the 50-ton oil tanks down the canal. When the expansion was announced, it was to double the facilities.
H&R file photo
A LOOK BACK
1984: Bob Ryan of Archer Daniels Midland Co. explains lettuce production in a hydroponics greenhouse to group of National Outstanding Young Farmer candidates.
H&R file photo
021115-dec-biz-tour1
Mark Schweitzer, managing director of transportation for Archer Daniels Midland Co. talks with freshman state representatives Terri Bryant, Reggie Phillips, Litesa Wallace, Randy Frese and Carol Ammons during a tour Tuesday of ADM's intermodal rail facility.
Scott Perry
122814-blm-biz-1adm
Nathan Hardeman, 20, of Moweaqua, drives through the Archer Daniels Midland Co. trucking yard in Decatur in November. Hardeman, hired when he was 19, is ADM Trucking's youngest driver, and has just started working local routes.
DANNY DAMIANI, Decatur Herald & Review
121214-dec-biz-wintergrads1
Jeremy Milligan, a
business solutions analyst for Archer Daniels Midland Co., was selected by his classmates as Millikin University's Professional Adult Comprehensive Education, or PACE, programs student of the year. The university's winter graduation is Sunday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
1980: Richard Burket, right, shows Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., around the Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s east plant. Condenser towers are pictured in the background. (H&R file photo)
101114-dec-biz-trucking1
Debbie Sarko, with Archer Daniels Midland Co., speaks about truck driver expectations at ADM during an information session about Richland Community College's Truck Driver Training program on
Thursday.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
admsign
Decatur's Archer Daniels Midland Co. has seen many developments over the course of 2013.
admpic
The Archer Daniels Midland Co. logo is seen on a tanker truck at the ADM facility in Decatur.
ADM intermodal crane
An operator sorts containers with a side lift crane at the new intermodal rail facility as part of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
