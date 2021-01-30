Adoption of precision ag tech varies across generations

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Farmers who fear they are falling behind in farm technology might not be as behind as they think.

Kansas State University cropping system economist Terry Griffin explains that a recent Kansas Farm Management Association study on farm technologies dispels the myth that all farmers use all of the latest technology. Griffin was one of the speakers at the December 2020 University of Missouri Crop Management Conference, held online.

Studies show that farmers are slower to adopt new technology than previously thought, Griffin says in a University of Misosuri news release. It usually takes 15 years for technology to reach a critical mass. Many factors weigh into the speed and degree with which they adopt new ways of farming.

Farm size is one of the main factors — the larger the farm, the quicker and higher the adoption rate. Age, wealth and type of farming operation also are factors.

The number of generations of a family on the farm and the birth year of the farm operators also affect adoption rates. Not surprisingly, younger farmers are introducing digital resources to older generations on the farm.