Apply now for Clinton Lake youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts

SPRINGFIELD — Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunt scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt County.

Registrants will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning. Wingshooting instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will lead the clinic.

Young hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills. The youth pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon. Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.