April brought a mix of winter, spring, and summer weather in Illinois

The mid-month cool down also affected soil temperatures. April began with soil temperatures in the low to mid-40s, but temperatures quickly increased in response to warm, dry weather.

Soil temperatures reached 60 degrees for the first time in the season in the first week of the month, but quickly regressed back into the 50s and 40s and remained there until the final week of the month.

Drier soil conditions combined with warmer weather in the final week of April caused soil temperatures to increase rapidly, and the month ended with 4-inch bare soil temperatures near or above 60 degrees statewide.

Precipitation

April precipitation was highly variable from west to east. Month-long totals ranged from just over 6 inches in far western Illinois to less than an inch in northeast Illinois. These totals ranged from nearly 2 inches wetter than the 1981–2010 average April total precipitation to more than 2 inches drier than the average.

Last month was the driest April on record at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, with a total of 0.71 inches. Meanwhile, the stout 6.76 inches observed last month in Quincy was the sixth highest April precipitation total on record there.