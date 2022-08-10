Be the first to use new drainage tools at August workshop

DECATUR — Managing land resources is a competing balance of environmental, economic, social, and life-sustaining issues in an ever-changing and ever-growing world. Land improvement practices play a key role in sustainable land management.

University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association are offering a three-day workshop Aug. 16 to 18 at Richland Community College in Decatur. This hands-on, comprehensive training will provide contractors all the tools necessary to design and implement subsurface drainage practices.

Register online at form.jotform.com/222014549108045. The cost is $65 for ILICA members and $85 for nonmembers.

Richard Cooke, Illinois Extension specialist and College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences professor, and Anamelechi Falasy, graduate research assistant in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, will demonstrate a new resource for contractors. Illini Drainage Tools are a series of one-click QGIS processing plugins being developed at the U of I Drainage Laboratory, University of Illinois.