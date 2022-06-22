 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bull from Coles County awarded at Angus Show

Champion Bull

Intermediate Champion bull Accent Headliner 212a, owned by Accent Angus Farm in Oakland.

 Submitted photo

BLOOMINGTON — Angus exhibitors recently led 131 entries at the 2022 Central Illinois Angus Association Preview Show held June 3 in Bloomington. Bill Widerman, Union Bridge, Maryland, evaluated the entries before naming champions including Accent Headliner 212A, who won intermediate champion bull awards.

Accent Angus Farm in Oakland owns the winning bull.

