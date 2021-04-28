Charleston FFA livestock team places sixth in Livestock CDE

The Charleston FFA chapter livestock team placed 6th out of 14 teams in section 20. They took five members: Nate Shrader, Bryce Johnson, Ellie Long, Trent Ferguson, and Elena Wetzel. Johnson was the top scorer for the Charleston FFA team.

The Livestock Judging Career Development Event is an activity that requires a variety of skills. Students evaluate the livestock based on the physical characteristics, as well as the frame and muscling of the animals. The classes of animals included ranking four animals best desirable to least desirable, keep or cull classes, EPD reading, yield grading for market animals and production prediction for cows, heifers and bulls.