Charleston woman earns Angus honors

TIMONIUM, Md. — Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received honors at the 2022 Atlantic National Regional Preview Junior Angus Show and the 2022 Atlantic National Super Point Roll of Victory Angus show held at Timonium, Maryland.

Diamond T Saras Dream 0206, which is owned by Hutchins, won reserve intermediate champion heifer at both events.

Hutchins also won get-of-sire and junior get-of-sire honors at the Roll of Victory Angus Show. The get-of-sire group was sired by FA New Attraction and the junior get-of-sire group was sired by Silveiras Style 9303.