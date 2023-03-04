JACKSON, Miss. — Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received honors at the 2023 Dixie National Roll of Victory Angus Show in Jackson, Mississippi.
Colburn Saras Dream 9727, owned by Hutchins, won grand champion cow-calf pair.
Hutchins also won reserve junior champion bull, early fall bull calf, early fall heifer calf, reserve early fall heifer calf and reserve summer heifer calf champion honors.
Destiny Angus Farm of Charleston, breeders of the winning entries, won breeder's best six head.
