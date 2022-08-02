Coles County 4-H Master Showmanship Contest planned

CHARLESTON — Coles County 4-H Fair beef, sheep and swine showmanship honorees are set to compete against each other during the annual Master Showmanship Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The contest at 6 p.m. in the livestock show ring at the Coles County Fairgrounds will feature youths who qualified as showman or reserve showman during their respective competitions that took place at the 4-H Fair earlier in the week. The participants will show the types of animals with which they qualified and the other two types, as well.
Coles County 4-H Fair-related events also are scheduled to continue with the livestock auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the show ring, with the 4-H Federation selling pork burger meals there starting at 5 p.m. This will be followed by the horse and pony show at 9 a.m. Friday in the horse arena.
1 of 5
Grandstand chairs
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets work as an assembly line Tuesday night at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to remove folding chairs from a storage building, wash them and place them on the grandstand in preparation for the 4-H fair, which starts Sunday. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.
Olivia VonLanken, 12, of Charleston shovels weeds into a wheelbarrow Tuesday evening while working with fellow volunteers Mila Ormiston, 8, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Mallory Homann, 12, of Charleston to prepare the Junior Sheep Barn for the fair.
Coles County 4-H families pitched in Tuesday evening to help get the Junior Sheep Barn and other livestock facilities ready for the 4-H Fair activities that will start Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets, Coles County 4-H families and other volunteers took part in a work day Tuesday evening at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to prepare for the 2022 Coles County Fair and 4-H Fair activities, which are scheduled to start on Sunday.
