Coles County 4-H Master Showmanship Contest planned

CHARLESTON — Coles County 4-H Fair beef, sheep and swine showmanship honorees are set to compete against each other during the annual Master Showmanship Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The contest at 6 p.m. in the livestock show ring at the Coles County Fairgrounds will feature youths who qualified as showman or reserve showman during their respective competitions that took place at the 4-H Fair earlier in the week. The participants will show the types of animals with which they qualified and the other two types, as well.

Coles County 4-H Fair-related events also are scheduled to continue with the livestock auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the show ring, with the 4-H Federation selling pork burger meals there starting at 5 p.m. This will be followed by the horse and pony show at 9 a.m. Friday in the horse arena.

2022 Coles County Fair work day

Mattoon High School JROTC cadets, Coles County 4-H families and other volunteers took part in a work day Tuesday evening at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to prepare for the 2022 Coles County Fair and 4-H Fair activities, which are scheduled to start on Sunday.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

