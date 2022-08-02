Coles County 4-H Master Showmanship Contest planned

CHARLESTON — Coles County 4-H Fair beef, sheep and swine showmanship honorees are set to compete against each other during the annual Master Showmanship Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The contest at 6 p.m. in the livestock show ring at the Coles County Fairgrounds will feature youths who qualified as showman or reserve showman during their respective competitions that took place at the 4-H Fair earlier in the week. The participants will show the types of animals with which they qualified and the other two types, as well.