Coles County Fair 4-H show awards announced

CHARLESTON — The winners at the 4-H Livestock Shows at this year's Coles County Fair have been announced.
Swine Awards
Champion Duroc Barrow: Brantley Combs
Champion Duroc Gilt: Cole Lemmon
Champion Yorkshire Barrow: Cole Lemmon
Champion Black Poland China, Barrow: Nate Shrader
Champion Berkshire, Barrow: Olivia Thoele
Champion Berkshire, Gilt: Ben Cummins
Champion All Other Breeds, Barrow: Arabella Combs
Champion All Other Breeds, Gilt: Karly McKinney
Champion Commercial Barrow: Nate Shrader
Champion Commercial Gilt, Breeding: Amira LeGrand
Champion Market Gilt: Karly McKinney
Champion Breeding: Karly McKinney
Grand Champion Market Hog: Karly McKinney
People are also reading…
Goat Awards
Champion Meat Wether Goat: Rylan Spencer
Champion Dairy Wether Goat: Laine Hacker
Champion Junior Dairy Goat: Laine Hacker
Champion Junior Meat Goat: Ashley Updegraff
Champion Pair of Meat Does under 1 year: Ashley Updegraff
Champion Senior Dairy Goat: Laine Hacker
Champion Senior Meat Goat: Ashley Updegraff
Junior Showmanship: Meg Richey
Senior Showmanship: Blair Richey
Champion Pair of Dairy Does under 1 year: Laine Hacker
Beef Awards
Champion All Other Breed Heifer: Ty Nolte
Champion All Other Breed Steer: Colby Metzger
Champion Crossbred Female: Calla Hill
Champion Cow/Calf: Abigail Metzger
Champion Crossbred Steer: Landon Ames
Champion Hereford Steer: Landon Ames
Champion Market Heifer: Kaylin Nolte
Champion Shorthorn Female: Colby Metzger
Champion Shorthorn Steer: Kaylin Nolte
Champion Simmental Female: Calla Hill
Champion Simmental Steer: Cowen Metzger
Grand Champion Breeding Female: Ty Nolte
Grand Champion Market Beef: Cowen Metzger
Grand Champion Rate of Gain: Emma Spencer
Junior Showmanship: Kaylin Nolte
Rabbits Awards
Best of Show Rabbits: Willow Thomas
Grand Champion Buck: Willow Thomas
Grand Champion Doe: Carter Ballinger
Grand Champion Individual Fryer: Hayden Frantz
Grand Champion Meat Pen: Myles Kaufman
Junior Showmanship: Addison Daugherty
Poultry Awards
Champion Pair Rooster & Hen: Gavin Drake
Champion Individual Rooster: Gavin Drake
Champion Market Bird: Lainie Hacker
Champion Overall Market Pen: Matthias Hacker
Champion Cockerel: Lainie Hacker
Champion Hen: Lexi Drake
Champion Individual Pullet: Asher Stewart
Champion Other Domestic Fowl: Jeremiah Stewart
Champion Egg Production: Whitley Dearing
Jr. Showmanship: Lainie Hacker
Sr. Showmanship: Gavin Drake
Sheep Awards
Champion Market Ewe: Mallory Homann
Champion Market Wether: Camden Hill
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Mallory Homann
Champion ram: Thomas Vandeventer
Champion Pair of market Lambs: Camden Hill
Champion Rate of Gain: Olivia VonLanken
Champion Ewe: Thomas Vandeventer
Champion Fleece: Thomas Vandeventer
Jr. Showmanship: Thomas Vandeventer
Sr. Showmanship: Blake Homann
Horse Awards
Champion Barrel Race: Addison Daugherty
Champion Costume Class: Kaylin Richey
Champion Flag Race: Ashton Warren
Grand Champion Halter: Ashton Warren
Champion Miniature Horse- 34” & Under: Ashton Warren
Champion Plug Race: Addison Daugherty
Champion Pole Bending: Addison Daugherty
Champion Senior Western Horsemanship: Kaylin Richey
Champion Spoon and Egg: Ashlee Higginbotham
Champion Walk & Trot: Ashton Warren
Champion Western Pleasure 56” & Under: Ashlee Higginbotham
Champion Western Pleasure Over 56”: Kenley Carr
Jr. Showmanship: Ashton Warren
Sr. Showmanship: Kenley Carr
For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles County, visit their website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ or call them at 217-345-7034.