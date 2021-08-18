 Skip to main content
Coles County Fair dairy awards announced

CHARLESTON — Dairy winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Fall Calf & Younger

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
  • 2nd - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Sr. Heifer Calf

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Sr. Yearling Heifer

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Jr. Champion Female - Ribbon

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - 2 & 3 Year Old Cow

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - 4 Year Old Cow & Older

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
  • 2nd - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Best Udder

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
  • 2nd - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Sr. Champion Cow - Ribbon

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Grand Champion Female

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Jersey - Jr. Champion Female-Ribbon

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Jersey - Sr. Champion Cow - Ribbon

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Jersey - Grand Champion Female

  • 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Fall Calf & Younger

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Sr. Heifer Calf

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Sr. Yearling Heifer

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Jr. Champion Female - Ribbon

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - 2 & 3 Year Old Cow

  • 1st - Evelyn Roedl
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - 4 Year Old Cow & Older

  • 1st - Evelyn Roedl
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Best Udder

  • 1st - Evelyn Roedl
  • 2nd - Evelyn Roedl
  • 3rd - Jacob Roedl
  • 4th - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Sr. Champion Cow-Ribbon

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Grand Champion Female

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Fall Calf & Younger

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Terry Ellis
  • 3rd - Terry Ellis

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Sr. Heifer Calf

  • 1st - Terry Ellis
  • 2nd - Terry Ellis
  • 3rd - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Sr Yearling Heifer

  • 1st - Terry Ellis
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl
  • 3rd - Terry Ellis

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Jr. Champion Female - Ribbon

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - 2 & 3 Year Old Cow

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Terry Ellis
  • 3rd - Terry Ellis

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - 4 Year Old Cow & Older

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Terry Ellis
  • 3rd - Terry Ellis

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Best Udder

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
  • 2nd - Jacob Roedl
  • 3rd - Terry Ellis
  • 4th - Terry Ellis

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Sr. Champion Cow - Rosette

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Grand Champion Female

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl

Dairy Cattle - Overall Champion - Supreme Champion Cow

  • 1st - Jacob Roedl
