Coles County Fair dairy awards announced

CHARLESTON — Dairy winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Fall Calf & Younger
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
- 2nd - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Sr. Heifer Calf
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Sr. Yearling Heifer
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Jr. Champion Female - Ribbon
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - 2 & 3 Year Old Cow
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - 4 Year Old Cow & Older
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
- 2nd - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Best Udder
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
- 2nd - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Sr. Champion Cow - Ribbon
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Holstein & Milking Shorthorn - Grand Champion Female
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Jersey - Jr. Champion Female-Ribbon
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Jersey - Sr. Champion Cow - Ribbon
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Jersey - Grand Champion Female
- 1st - Bradley Cribbet Farms
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Fall Calf & Younger
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Sr. Heifer Calf
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Sr. Yearling Heifer
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Jr. Champion Female - Ribbon
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - 2 & 3 Year Old Cow
- 1st - Evelyn Roedl
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - 4 Year Old Cow & Older
- 1st - Evelyn Roedl
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Best Udder
- 1st - Evelyn Roedl
- 2nd - Evelyn Roedl
- 3rd - Jacob Roedl
- 4th - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Sr. Champion Cow-Ribbon
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Guernsey - Grand Champion Female
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Fall Calf & Younger
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Terry Ellis
- 3rd - Terry Ellis
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Sr. Heifer Calf
- 1st - Terry Ellis
- 2nd - Terry Ellis
- 3rd - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Sr Yearling Heifer
- 1st - Terry Ellis
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
- 3rd - Terry Ellis
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Jr. Champion Female - Ribbon
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - 2 & 3 Year Old Cow
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Terry Ellis
- 3rd - Terry Ellis
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - 4 Year Old Cow & Older
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Terry Ellis
- 3rd - Terry Ellis
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Best Udder
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
- 2nd - Jacob Roedl
- 3rd - Terry Ellis
- 4th - Terry Ellis
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Sr. Champion Cow - Rosette
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Ayrshire & Brown Swiss - Grand Champion Female
- 1st - Jacob Roedl
Dairy Cattle - Overall Champion - Supreme Champion Cow
- 1st - Jacob Roedl