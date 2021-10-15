Coles County Fair fine arts, photography, and antique awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.
Fine Arts - Prof Painting-Oil/Acrylic Professional Class
- 1st - Emma K Edwards
- 2nd - Emma K Edwards
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
Fine Arts - Prof Watercolor Professional Class
- 1st - Phil Glosser
Fine Arts - Prof Drawing Professional Class
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
Fine Arts - Amateur Painting-Oil/Acrylic Amateur Class
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Sarah Thomas
- 4th - Sarah Thomas
- 5th - Kelly Easton
- 6th - Kelly Easton
Fine Arts - Amateur Watercolor Amateur Class
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Ben Glosser
Fine Arts - Amateur Drawing Amateur Class
- 1st - Sarah Thomas
- 2nd - Sarah Thomas
Photography - Prof People/Animals Professional
- 1st - Sarah Easter
- 2nd - Warren Thompson
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
- 4th - Phil Glosser
Photography - Prof Places/Things Professional
- 1st - Warren Thompson
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Pro Black & White Professional (Any Subject)
- 1st - Sarah Easter
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Prof Collection (6) Related Objects - Professional
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Prof Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Professional
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Amateur People/Animals Amateur
- 1st - Garrett M Porter
- 2nd - Kristi Brady
- 3rd - Holly Glosser
- 4th - Kelly Easton
- 5th - Suzanne Thomas
- 6th - Malaya Brady
Photography - Amateur Places/Things Amateur
- 1st - Suzanne Thomas
- 2nd - Kelly Easton
- 3rd - Holly Glosser
- 4th - Alethe Vassay
- 5th - Benjamin Cummins
- 6th - Brenda Taber
Photography - Amateur Black & White Amateur (Any Subject)
- 1st - Kristi Brady
- 2nd - Jenni Passig
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Related Objects - Amateur
- 1st - Holly Glosser
- 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
- 4th - Malaya Brady
- 5th - Kelly Easton
- 6th - Michael Brady
Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Amateur
- 1st - Alethe Vassay
- 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
- 3rd - Holly Glosser
- 4th - Kelly Easton
- 5th - Michael Brady
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Glassware 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique China 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Books 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Louise Vassay
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Postcards 6 - 12 Pieces
- 1st - Louise Vassay
- 2nd - Louise Vassay
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
- 4th - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Jewelry 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Louise Vassay
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Dolls 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Bottles 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Antique Advertisements (Small) 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Antique Kitchen Collectibles 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Antique Quilt - Written Story Over 50 Years Old
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Most Interesting Antique With Written Story
- 1st - Joyce Lock
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antiques; Any 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett