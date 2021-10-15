 Skip to main content
Coles County Fair fine arts, photography, and antique awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.

Fine Arts - Prof Painting-Oil/Acrylic Professional Class

  • 1st - Emma K Edwards
  • 2nd - Emma K Edwards
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Prof Watercolor Professional Class

  • 1st - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Prof Drawing Professional Class

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Amateur Painting-Oil/Acrylic Amateur Class

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Sarah Thomas
  • 4th - Sarah Thomas
  • 5th - Kelly Easton
  • 6th - Kelly Easton

Fine Arts - Amateur Watercolor Amateur Class

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Ben Glosser

Fine Arts - Amateur Drawing Amateur Class

  • 1st - Sarah Thomas
  • 2nd - Sarah Thomas

Photography - Prof People/Animals Professional

  • 1st - Sarah Easter
  • 2nd - Warren Thompson
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser
  • 4th - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Places/Things Professional

  • 1st - Warren Thompson
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Pro Black & White Professional (Any Subject)

  • 1st - Sarah Easter
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Collection (6) Related Objects - Professional

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Professional

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Amateur People/Animals Amateur

  • 1st - Garrett M Porter
  • 2nd - Kristi Brady
  • 3rd - Holly Glosser
  • 4th - Kelly Easton
  • 5th - Suzanne Thomas
  • 6th - Malaya Brady

Photography - Amateur Places/Things Amateur

  • 1st - Suzanne Thomas
  • 2nd - Kelly Easton
  • 3rd - Holly Glosser
  • 4th - Alethe Vassay
  • 5th - Benjamin Cummins
  • 6th - Brenda Taber

Photography - Amateur Black & White Amateur (Any Subject)

  • 1st - Kristi Brady
  • 2nd - Jenni Passig
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay

Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Related Objects - Amateur

  • 1st - Holly Glosser
  • 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay
  • 4th - Malaya Brady
  • 5th - Kelly Easton
  • 6th - Michael Brady

Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Amateur

  • 1st - Alethe Vassay
  • 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
  • 3rd - Holly Glosser
  • 4th - Kelly Easton
  • 5th - Michael Brady
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Glassware 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique China 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Books 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Louise Vassay

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Postcards 6 - 12 Pieces

  • 1st - Louise Vassay
  • 2nd - Louise Vassay
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett
  • 4th - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Jewelry 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Louise Vassay

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Dolls 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Bottles 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Antique Advertisements (Small) 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Antique Kitchen Collectibles 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Antique Quilt - Written Story Over 50 Years Old

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Most Interesting Antique With Written Story

  • 1st - Joyce Lock
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antiques; Any 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
