Coles County Fair fine arts, textiles and hobbies awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.

Fine Arts - Prof Painting-Oil/Acrylic Professional Class

  • 1st - Emma K Edwards
  • 2nd - Emma K Edwards
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Prof Watercolor Professional Class

  • 1st - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Prof Drawing Professional Class

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Amateur Painting-Oil/Acrylic Amateur Class

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Sarah Thomas
  • 4th - Sarah Thomas
  • 5th - Kelly Easton
  • 6th - Kelly Easton

Fine Arts - Amateur Watercolor Amateur Class

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Ben Glosser

Fine Arts - Amateur Drawing Amateur Class

  • 1st - Sarah Thomas
  • 2nd - Sarah Thomas

Photography - Prof People/Animals Professional

  • 1st - Sarah Easter
  • 2nd - Warren Thompson
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser
  • 4th - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Places/Things Professional

  • 1st - Warren Thompson
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Pro Black & White Professional (Any Subject)

  • 1st - Sarah Easter
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser
  • 3rd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Collection (6) Related Objects - Professional

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Professional

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Amateur People/Animals Amateur

  • 1st - Garrett M Porter
  • 2nd - Kristi Brady
  • 3rd - Holly Glosser
  • 4th - Kelly Easton
  • 5th - Suzanne Thomas
  • 6th - Malaya Brady

Photography - Amateur Places/Things Amateur

  • 1st - Suzanne Thomas
  • 2nd - Kelly Easton
  • 3rd - Holly Glosser
  • 4th - Alethe Vassay
  • 5th - Benjamin Cummins
  • 6th - Brenda Taber

Photography - Amateur Black & White Amateur (Any Subject)

  • 1st - Kristi Brady
  • 2nd - Jenni Passig
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay

Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Related Objects - Amateur

  • 1st - Holly Glosser
  • 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay
  • 4th - Malaya Brady
  • 5th - Kelly Easton
  • 6th - Michael Brady

Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Amateur

  • 1st - Alethe Vassay
  • 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
  • 3rd - Holly Glosser
  • 4th - Kelly Easton
  • 5th - Michael Brady
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Glassware 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique China 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Books 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Louise Vassay

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Postcards 6 - 12 Pieces

  • 1st - Louise Vassay
  • 2nd - Louise Vassay
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett
  • 4th - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Jewelry 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Louise Vassay

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Dolls 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Bottles 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Anique Advertisements (Small) 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Anique Kitchen Collectibles 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Antique Quilt - Written Story Over 50 Years Old

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Most Interesting Antique With Written Story

  • 1st - Joyce Lock
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antiques; Any 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection Of Mini Figurines 5 - 20 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Shell Collection Container Not Larger Than 18"x18"

  • 1st - Ben Glosser
  • 2nd - Elliana Brady

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection of Refrigerator Magnets 5 - 20 Pieces

  • 1st - Jenni Passig

Collections/Hobbies Not Antiqu - Most Unusual Female Hobby

  • 1st - Alethe Vassay
  • 2nd - Brenda Taber
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer
  • 4th - Vivian Hallett

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection; Any Other Key Chains, Pencils, Slogan Buttons, Etc

  • 1st - Jenni Passig
  • 2nd - Brenda Taber
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett

Handicraft - Novelty Costume Jewelry

  • 1st - Ben Glosser
  • 2nd - Alethe Vassay
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay
  • 4th - Phil Glosser

Handicraft - Christmas Stocking Or Tree Skirt

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer

Handicraft - Christmas Decoration Or Tree Ornament

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer
  • 4th - Melanie Burns

Handicraft - Doll Clothing Must Be Attached With Pins

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Handicraft - Something Made Of Glass

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer

Handicraft - Holiday Decorations Other Than Christmas

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Alethe Vassay
  • 3rd - Ben Glosser

Handicraft - Computer Art

  • 1st - Sarah Thomas
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Handicraft - Sr. Female Handicraft 55 Years Or Older

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Joyce Lock
  • 4th - Judy Meyer

Handicraft - Sr. Male Handicraft 55 Years Or Older

  • 1st - Phil Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Bird House

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Bird or Animal Feeder

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Yard Ornament, Wood

  • 1st - Phil Glosser
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Yard Ornament, Any Other Kind Non Wooden

  • 1st - Phil Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Ceramics, 1- 3 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Miscellaneous Articles - Set of Hand Decorated Towels

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Miscellaneous Articles - Article With Angel Motif

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Alethe Vassay

Miscellaneous Articles - Silk Flower Arrangement

  • 1st - Louise Vassay
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett

Miscellaneous Articles - Scrap Book, 1

  • 1st - Brenda Taber
  • 2nd - Melanie Burns
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Needle Point, Any Kind Including Plastic Canvas

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Cross Stitch, Any Kind

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Counted Cross Stitch

  • 1st - Melanie Burns
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Sarah Easter

Needle Work - Knitted Article

  • 1st - Melanie Burns
  • 2nd - Melanie Burns

Needle Work - Knitted Afghan

  • 1st - Melanie Burns
  • 2nd - Melanie Burns

Needle Work, Any Other Kind

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Table Cloth, Runner or Place Mats, Any Kind

  • 1st - Melanie Burns

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases White Embroidery

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases Colored Embroidery

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases Crossed Stitched

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer
  • 4th - Judy Meyer

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases - Lace Trim

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett
  • 4th - Judy Meyer

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases - Any Kind

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Judy Meyer
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett
  • 4th - Judy Meyer

Quilts - Patchwork, Any Kind

  • 1st - Melanie Burns

Quilts - Baby Quilt

  • 1st - Melanie Burns

Quilts - Any Other Kind

  • 1st - Melanie Burns

Crocheting - Other Household Accessories

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Crocheting - Crocheted Afghan

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Melanie Burns
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer
  • 4th - Julie Lading

Crocheting - Any Other Crocheted Article

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Toy, Stuffed Animal or Doll

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Hand Decorated Article Of Clothing

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Anything With Sunflowers 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Kitchen Novelty 2 Pot Holders, 2 Kitchen Towels, 2 Apron

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Article Of Clothing

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Bead Craft

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Alethe Vassay

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made With A Holiday Theme

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay
  • 4th - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made Of Old Jeans

  • 1st - Melanie Burns
  • 2nd - Amy Hall

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Other Homemade Article Not Listed

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Malaya Brady
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett
  • 4th - Sarah Easter

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Champion/Reserve Taken From Sect. 5 thru 11

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
