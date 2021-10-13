Coles County Fair fine arts, textiles and hobbies awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.

Fine Arts - Prof Painting-Oil/Acrylic Professional Class

1st - Emma K Edwards

2nd - Emma K Edwards

3rd - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Prof Watercolor Professional Class

1st - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Prof Drawing Professional Class

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Phil Glosser

Fine Arts - Amateur Painting-Oil/Acrylic Amateur Class

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Judy Meyer

3rd - Sarah Thomas

4th - Sarah Thomas

5th - Kelly Easton

6th - Kelly Easton

Fine Arts - Amateur Watercolor Amateur Class

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Judy Meyer

3rd - Ben Glosser

Fine Arts - Amateur Drawing Amateur Class

1st - Sarah Thomas

2nd - Sarah Thomas

Photography - Prof People/Animals Professional

1st - Sarah Easter

2nd - Warren Thompson

3rd - Phil Glosser

4th - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Places/Things Professional

1st - Warren Thompson

2nd - Phil Glosser

3rd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Pro Black & White Professional (Any Subject)

1st - Sarah Easter

2nd - Phil Glosser

3rd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Collection (6) Related Objects - Professional

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Prof Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Professional

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Phil Glosser

Photography - Amateur People/Animals Amateur

1st - Garrett M Porter

2nd - Kristi Brady

3rd - Holly Glosser

4th - Kelly Easton

5th - Suzanne Thomas

6th - Malaya Brady

Photography - Amateur Places/Things Amateur

1st - Suzanne Thomas

2nd - Kelly Easton

3rd - Holly Glosser

4th - Alethe Vassay

5th - Benjamin Cummins

6th - Brenda Taber

Photography - Amateur Black & White Amateur (Any Subject)

1st - Kristi Brady

2nd - Jenni Passig

3rd - Alethe Vassay

Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Related Objects - Amateur

1st - Holly Glosser

2nd - Suzanne Thomas

3rd - Alethe Vassay

4th - Malaya Brady

5th - Kelly Easton

6th - Michael Brady

Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Amateur

1st - Alethe Vassay

2nd - Suzanne Thomas

3rd - Holly Glosser

4th - Kelly Easton

5th - Michael Brady

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Glassware 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique China 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Books 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Louise Vassay

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Postcards 6 - 12 Pieces

1st - Louise Vassay

2nd - Louise Vassay

3rd - Vivian Hallett

4th - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Jewelry 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Louise Vassay

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Dolls 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Bottles 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Anique Advertisements (Small) 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Anique Kitchen Collectibles 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Brenda Taber

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Antique Quilt - Written Story Over 50 Years Old

1st - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Most Interesting Antique With Written Story

1st - Joyce Lock

2nd - Vivian Hallett

Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antiques; Any 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection Of Mini Figurines 5 - 20 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Shell Collection Container Not Larger Than 18"x18"

1st - Ben Glosser

2nd - Elliana Brady

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection of Refrigerator Magnets 5 - 20 Pieces

1st - Jenni Passig

Collections/Hobbies Not Antiqu - Most Unusual Female Hobby

1st - Alethe Vassay

2nd - Brenda Taber

3rd - Judy Meyer

4th - Vivian Hallett

Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection; Any Other Key Chains, Pencils, Slogan Buttons, Etc

1st - Jenni Passig

2nd - Brenda Taber

3rd - Vivian Hallett

Handicraft - Novelty Costume Jewelry

1st - Ben Glosser

2nd - Alethe Vassay

3rd - Alethe Vassay

4th - Phil Glosser

Handicraft - Christmas Stocking Or Tree Skirt

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Judy Meyer

Handicraft - Christmas Decoration Or Tree Ornament

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Judy Meyer

4th - Melanie Burns

Handicraft - Doll Clothing Must Be Attached With Pins

1st - Vivian Hallett

Handicraft - Something Made Of Glass

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Ben Glosser

3rd - Judy Meyer

Handicraft - Holiday Decorations Other Than Christmas

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Alethe Vassay

3rd - Ben Glosser

Handicraft - Computer Art

1st - Sarah Thomas

2nd - Vivian Hallett

Handicraft - Sr. Female Handicraft 55 Years Or Older

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Joyce Lock

4th - Judy Meyer

Handicraft - Sr. Male Handicraft 55 Years Or Older

1st - Phil Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Bird House

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Ben Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Bird or Animal Feeder

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Ben Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Yard Ornament, Wood

1st - Phil Glosser

2nd - Ben Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Yard Ornament, Any Other Kind Non Wooden

1st - Phil Glosser

Miscellaneous Articles - Ceramics, 1- 3 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Miscellaneous Articles - Set of Hand Decorated Towels

1st - Vivian Hallett

Miscellaneous Articles - Article With Angel Motif

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Alethe Vassay

Miscellaneous Articles - Silk Flower Arrangement

1st - Louise Vassay

2nd - Ben Glosser

3rd - Vivian Hallett

Miscellaneous Articles - Scrap Book, 1

1st - Brenda Taber

2nd - Melanie Burns

3rd - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Needle Point, Any Kind Including Plastic Canvas

1st - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Cross Stitch, Any Kind

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Counted Cross Stitch

1st - Melanie Burns

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Sarah Easter

Needle Work - Knitted Article

1st - Melanie Burns

2nd - Melanie Burns

Needle Work - Knitted Afghan

1st - Melanie Burns

2nd - Melanie Burns

Needle Work, Any Other Kind

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

Needle Work - Table Cloth, Runner or Place Mats, Any Kind

1st - Melanie Burns

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases White Embroidery

1st - Vivian Hallett

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases Colored Embroidery

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Judy Meyer

3rd - Judy Meyer

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases Crossed Stitched

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Judy Meyer

4th - Judy Meyer

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases - Lace Trim

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Judy Meyer

3rd - Vivian Hallett

4th - Judy Meyer

Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases - Any Kind

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Judy Meyer

3rd - Vivian Hallett

4th - Judy Meyer

Quilts - Patchwork, Any Kind

1st - Melanie Burns

Quilts - Baby Quilt

1st - Melanie Burns

Quilts - Any Other Kind

1st - Melanie Burns

Crocheting - Other Household Accessories

1st - Vivian Hallett

Crocheting - Crocheted Afghan

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Melanie Burns

3rd - Judy Meyer

4th - Julie Lading

Crocheting - Any Other Crocheted Article

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Toy, Stuffed Animal or Doll

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Ben Glosser

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Hand Decorated Article Of Clothing

1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Anything With Sunflowers 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Kitchen Novelty 2 Pot Holders, 2 Kitchen Towels, 2 Apron

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Article Of Clothing

1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Bead Craft

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Alethe Vassay

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made With A Holiday Theme

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Alethe Vassay

4th - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made Of Old Jeans

1st - Melanie Burns

2nd - Amy Hall

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Other Homemade Article Not Listed

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Malaya Brady

3rd - Vivian Hallett

4th - Sarah Easter

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Champion/Reserve Taken From Sect. 5 thru 11

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Vivian Hallett

