Coles County Fair fine arts, textiles and hobbies awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.
Fine Arts - Prof Painting-Oil/Acrylic Professional Class
- 1st - Emma K Edwards
- 2nd - Emma K Edwards
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
Fine Arts - Prof Watercolor Professional Class
- 1st - Phil Glosser
Fine Arts - Prof Drawing Professional Class
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
Fine Arts - Amateur Painting-Oil/Acrylic Amateur Class
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Sarah Thomas
- 4th - Sarah Thomas
- 5th - Kelly Easton
- 6th - Kelly Easton
Fine Arts - Amateur Watercolor Amateur Class
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Ben Glosser
Fine Arts - Amateur Drawing Amateur Class
- 1st - Sarah Thomas
- 2nd - Sarah Thomas
Photography - Prof People/Animals Professional
- 1st - Sarah Easter
- 2nd - Warren Thompson
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
- 4th - Phil Glosser
Photography - Prof Places/Things Professional
- 1st - Warren Thompson
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Pro Black & White Professional (Any Subject)
- 1st - Sarah Easter
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
- 3rd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Prof Collection (6) Related Objects - Professional
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Prof Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Professional
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Phil Glosser
Photography - Amateur People/Animals Amateur
- 1st - Garrett M Porter
- 2nd - Kristi Brady
- 3rd - Holly Glosser
- 4th - Kelly Easton
- 5th - Suzanne Thomas
- 6th - Malaya Brady
Photography - Amateur Places/Things Amateur
- 1st - Suzanne Thomas
- 2nd - Kelly Easton
- 3rd - Holly Glosser
- 4th - Alethe Vassay
- 5th - Benjamin Cummins
- 6th - Brenda Taber
Photography - Amateur Black & White Amateur (Any Subject)
- 1st - Kristi Brady
- 2nd - Jenni Passig
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Related Objects - Amateur
- 1st - Holly Glosser
- 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
- 4th - Malaya Brady
- 5th - Kelly Easton
- 6th - Michael Brady
Photography - Amateur Collection (6) Unrelated Objects - Amateur
- 1st - Alethe Vassay
- 2nd - Suzanne Thomas
- 3rd - Holly Glosser
- 4th - Kelly Easton
- 5th - Michael Brady
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Glassware 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique China 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antique Books 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Louise Vassay
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Postcards 6 - 12 Pieces
- 1st - Louise Vassay
- 2nd - Louise Vassay
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
- 4th - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Jewelry 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Louise Vassay
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Dolls 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Anique Bottles 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Anique Advertisements (Small) 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Coll of Anique Kitchen Collectibles 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Brenda Taber
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Antique Quilt - Written Story Over 50 Years Old
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Most Interesting Antique With Written Story
- 1st - Joyce Lock
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Antiques - Collections/Hobbies - Collection of Antiques; Any 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection Of Mini Figurines 5 - 20 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Shell Collection Container Not Larger Than 18"x18"
- 1st - Ben Glosser
- 2nd - Elliana Brady
Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection of Refrigerator Magnets 5 - 20 Pieces
- 1st - Jenni Passig
Collections/Hobbies Not Antiqu - Most Unusual Female Hobby
- 1st - Alethe Vassay
- 2nd - Brenda Taber
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
- 4th - Vivian Hallett
Collections/Hobbies Not Antique - Collection; Any Other Key Chains, Pencils, Slogan Buttons, Etc
- 1st - Jenni Passig
- 2nd - Brenda Taber
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
Handicraft - Novelty Costume Jewelry
- 1st - Ben Glosser
- 2nd - Alethe Vassay
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
- 4th - Phil Glosser
Handicraft - Christmas Stocking Or Tree Skirt
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
Handicraft - Christmas Decoration Or Tree Ornament
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
- 4th - Melanie Burns
Handicraft - Doll Clothing Must Be Attached With Pins
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Handicraft - Something Made Of Glass
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
Handicraft - Holiday Decorations Other Than Christmas
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Alethe Vassay
- 3rd - Ben Glosser
Handicraft - Computer Art
- 1st - Sarah Thomas
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Handicraft - Sr. Female Handicraft 55 Years Or Older
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Joyce Lock
- 4th - Judy Meyer
Handicraft - Sr. Male Handicraft 55 Years Or Older
- 1st - Phil Glosser
Miscellaneous Articles - Bird House
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
Miscellaneous Articles - Bird or Animal Feeder
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
Miscellaneous Articles - Yard Ornament, Wood
- 1st - Phil Glosser
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
Miscellaneous Articles - Yard Ornament, Any Other Kind Non Wooden
- 1st - Phil Glosser
Miscellaneous Articles - Ceramics, 1- 3 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Miscellaneous Articles - Set of Hand Decorated Towels
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Miscellaneous Articles - Article With Angel Motif
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Alethe Vassay
Miscellaneous Articles - Silk Flower Arrangement
- 1st - Louise Vassay
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
Miscellaneous Articles - Scrap Book, 1
- 1st - Brenda Taber
- 2nd - Melanie Burns
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
Needle Work - Needle Point, Any Kind Including Plastic Canvas
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Needle Work - Cross Stitch, Any Kind
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Needle Work - Counted Cross Stitch
- 1st - Melanie Burns
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Sarah Easter
Needle Work - Knitted Article
- 1st - Melanie Burns
- 2nd - Melanie Burns
Needle Work - Knitted Afghan
- 1st - Melanie Burns
- 2nd - Melanie Burns
Needle Work, Any Other Kind
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Needle Work - Table Cloth, Runner or Place Mats, Any Kind
- 1st - Melanie Burns
Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases White Embroidery
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases Colored Embroidery
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases Crossed Stitched
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
- 4th - Judy Meyer
Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases - Lace Trim
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
- 4th - Judy Meyer
Pillow Cases - Pair Pillow Cases - Any Kind
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Judy Meyer
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
- 4th - Judy Meyer
Quilts - Patchwork, Any Kind
- 1st - Melanie Burns
Quilts - Baby Quilt
- 1st - Melanie Burns
Quilts - Any Other Kind
- 1st - Melanie Burns
Crocheting - Other Household Accessories
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Crocheting - Crocheted Afghan
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Melanie Burns
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
- 4th - Julie Lading
Crocheting - Any Other Crocheted Article
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Toy, Stuffed Animal or Doll
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Hand Decorated Article Of Clothing
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Anything With Sunflowers 3 - 6 Pieces
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Kitchen Novelty 2 Pot Holders, 2 Kitchen Towels, 2 Apron
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Article Of Clothing
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Bead Craft
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Alethe Vassay
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made With A Holiday Theme
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
- 4th - Judy Meyer
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made Of Old Jeans
- 1st - Melanie Burns
- 2nd - Amy Hall
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Other Homemade Article Not Listed
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Malaya Brady
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
- 4th - Sarah Easter
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Champion/Reserve Taken From Sect. 5 thru 11
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett