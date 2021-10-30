Coles County Fair fine arts, textiles awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.

Crocheting - Other Household Accessories

1st - Vivian Hallett

Crocheting - Crocheted Afghan

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Melanie Burns

3rd - Judy Meyer

4th - Julie Lading

Crocheting - Any Other Crocheted Article

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Toy, Stuffed Animal or Doll

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Ben Glosser

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Hand Decorated Article Of Clothing

1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Anything With Sunflowers 3 - 6 Pieces

1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Kitchen Novelty 2 Pot Holders, 2 Kitchen Towels, 2 Apron

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Article Of Clothing

1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Bead Craft

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Alethe Vassay

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made With A Holiday Theme

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Vivian Hallett

3rd - Alethe Vassay

4th - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made Of Old Jeans

1st - Melanie Burns

2nd - Amy Hall

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Other Homemade Article Not Listed

1st - Vivian Hallett

2nd - Malaya Brady

3rd - Vivian Hallett

4th - Sarah Easter

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Champion/Reserve Taken From Sect. 5 thru 11

1st - Judy Meyer

2nd - Vivian Hallett

