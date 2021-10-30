 Skip to main content
Coles County Fair fine arts, textiles awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.

Crocheting - Other Household Accessories

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Crocheting - Crocheted Afghan

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Melanie Burns
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer
  • 4th - Julie Lading

Crocheting - Any Other Crocheted Article

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Toy, Stuffed Animal or Doll

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Ben Glosser
Coles County Fair fine arts, collection and handicraft awards announced

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Hand Decorated Article Of Clothing

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Anything With Sunflowers 3 - 6 Pieces

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Kitchen Novelty 2 Pot Holders, 2 Kitchen Towels, 2 Apron

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Article Of Clothing

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Bead Craft

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Alethe Vassay
Coles County Fair fine arts, photography, and antique awards announced

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made With A Holiday Theme

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
  • 3rd - Alethe Vassay
  • 4th - Judy Meyer

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made Of Old Jeans

  • 1st - Melanie Burns
  • 2nd - Amy Hall

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Other Homemade Article Not Listed

  • 1st - Vivian Hallett
  • 2nd - Malaya Brady
  • 3rd - Vivian Hallett
  • 4th - Sarah Easter

Potpourri (Little Everything) - Champion/Reserve Taken From Sect. 5 thru 11

  • 1st - Judy Meyer
  • 2nd - Vivian Hallett
