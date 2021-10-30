Coles County Fair fine arts, textiles awards announced

CHARLESTON — Fine arts, textiles and hobbies winners at this year's Coles County Fair show have been announced.
Crocheting - Other Household Accessories
Crocheting - Crocheted Afghan
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Melanie Burns
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
- 4th - Julie Lading
Crocheting - Any Other Crocheted Article
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Judy Meyer
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Toy, Stuffed Animal or Doll
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Ben Glosser
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Hand Decorated Article Of Clothing
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Anything With Sunflowers 3 - 6 Pieces
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Kitchen Novelty 2 Pot Holders, 2 Kitchen Towels, 2 Apron
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Homemade Article Of Clothing
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Bead Craft
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Alethe Vassay
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made With A Holiday Theme
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
- 3rd - Alethe Vassay
- 4th - Judy Meyer
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Something Made Of Old Jeans
- 1st - Melanie Burns
- 2nd - Amy Hall
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Any Other Homemade Article Not Listed
- 1st - Vivian Hallett
- 2nd - Malaya Brady
- 3rd - Vivian Hallett
- 4th - Sarah Easter
Potpourri (Little Everything) - Champion/Reserve Taken From Sect. 5 thru 11
- 1st - Judy Meyer
- 2nd - Vivian Hallett
