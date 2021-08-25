Coles County Fair goat awards announced

CHARLESTON — Goat winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Lightweight
- 1st - Camille Cummins
- 2nd - Olivia Thoele
- 3rd - Jacob Fink
- 4th - Camille Cummins
- 5th - Olivia Thoele
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Medium Weight
- 1st - Lainie Hacker
- 2nd - Matthias Hacker
- 3rd - Jacob Fink
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Heavyweight
- 1st - Calla Chapman
- 2nd - Jenna Lindsey
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Champion/Reserve
- 1st - Camille Cummins
- 2nd - Lainie Hacker
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Mrk Meat Ltwt Doeling/Wether
- 1st - Cowen Metzger
- 2nd - Meg Ritchey
- 3rd - Rylan Spencer
- 4th - Ila Richter
- 5th - Casey Fisher
- 6th - Taylor Strange
- 7th - Ashley Updegraff
People are also reading…
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Mrk Meat Medwt Doeling/Wether
- 1st - Ashley Updegraff
- 2nd - Cowen Metzger
- 3rd - Macayla Finley
- 4th - Rylan Spencer
- 5th - Delaney Horn
- 6th - Jessica Logue
- 7th - Kaylin Richey
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Mrk Meat Hvywt Doeling/Wether
- 1st - Blair Ritchey
- 2nd - Meg Ritchey
- 3rd - Blair Ritchey
- 4th - Abby Metzger
- 5th - Adeline Richter
Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Market Meat Champion/Reserve
- 1st - Blair Ritchey
- 2nd - Ashley Updegraff