Coles County Fair goat awards announced

CHARLESTON — Goat winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Lightweight

  • 1st - Camille Cummins
  • 2nd - Olivia Thoele
  • 3rd - Jacob Fink
  • 4th - Camille Cummins
  • 5th - Olivia Thoele

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Medium Weight

  • 1st - Lainie Hacker
  • 2nd - Matthias Hacker
  • 3rd - Jacob Fink

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Heavyweight

  • 1st - Calla Chapman
  • 2nd - Jenna Lindsey

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Dairy Goats - Market Dairy Champion/Reserve

  • 1st - Camille Cummins
  • 2nd - Lainie Hacker

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Mrk Meat Ltwt Doeling/Wether

  • 1st - Cowen Metzger
  • 2nd - Meg Ritchey
  • 3rd - Rylan Spencer
  • 4th - Ila Richter
  • 5th - Casey Fisher
  • 6th - Taylor Strange
  • 7th - Ashley Updegraff

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Mrk Meat Medwt Doeling/Wether

  • 1st - Ashley Updegraff
  • 2nd - Cowen Metzger
  • 3rd - Macayla Finley
  • 4th - Rylan Spencer
  • 5th - Delaney Horn
  • 6th - Jessica Logue
  • 7th - Kaylin Richey

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Mrk Meat Hvywt Doeling/Wether

  • 1st - Blair Ritchey
  • 2nd - Meg Ritchey
  • 3rd - Blair Ritchey
  • 4th - Abby Metzger
  • 5th - Adeline Richter

Junior Goat Show - Junior Market Meat Goats - Market Meat Champion/Reserve

  • 1st - Blair Ritchey
  • 2nd - Ashley Updegraff
