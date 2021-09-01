Coles County Fair swine awards announced

CHARLESTON — Swine winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.
Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Gilt Jan 1-20 Current Year
- 1st - Jace Judson
- 2nd - Brandtley Combs
- 3rd - Nate Shrader
- 4th - Cole Lemmon
- 5th - Calla Chapman
- 6th - Chloe Ervin
- 7th - Hannah Hopper
- 8th - Ethan Cox
- 9th - Ethan Cox
Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Gilt Jan 21-Feb 10 Current
- 1st - Tate Overton
- 2nd - Brie Tomlinson
Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Champion Gilt
- 1st - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Lightweight Barrow
- 1st - Hugar Morrisey
- 2nd - Olivia Thoele
- 3rd - Ethan Cox
- 4th - Chloe Ervin
Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Heavyweight Barrow
- 1st - Brandtley Combs
- 2nd - Cole Lemmon
- 3rd - Chet Shrader
- 4th - Tate Overton
- 5th - Hannah Hopper
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Gilt Jan 1-20 Current
- 1st - Dane McKinney
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Gilt Jan 21-Feb 10 C
- 1st - Bryn Overton
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorshire Champion Gilt
- 1st - Bryn Overton
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Lightweight Barrow
- 1st - Bryn Overton
- 2nd - Nate Shrader
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Heavyweight Barrow
- 1st - Cole Lemmon
- 2nd - Jake Coffey
- 3rd - Jake Coffey
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Heavyweight Pen Of Barrows
- 1st - Jake Coffey
Junior Swine Show - Chester White - Chester White Gilt 1/21-2/10
- 1st - Cole Lemmon
Junior Swine Show - Chester White - Chester White Champion Gilt
- 1st - Cole Lemmon
Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Gilt Jan1-20
- 1st - Jace Judson
- 2nd - Clara Cox
Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Gilt 1/21-2/1
- 1st - Brayden Snider
Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Champion Gilt
- 1st - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Lghtwt Bar
- 1st - Brie Tomlinson
- 2nd - Curtis Snider
- 3rd - Brayden Snider
- 4th - Clara Cox
Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Hvywt Bar
- 1st - Nate Shrader
- 2nd - Jace Judson
- 3rd - Cole Lemmon
- 4th - Hunter Bell
- 5th - Benjamin Cummins
Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Gilt 1/1-20 Current
- 1st - Benjamin Cummins
- 2nd - Jace Judson
- 3rd - Chet Shrader
- 4th - Raylin Cox
- 5th - Raylin Cox
Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Gilt 1/21-2\10 Current
- 1st - Grace Edwards
- 2nd - Curtis Snider
- 3rd - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Champion Gilt
- 1st - Benjamin Cummins
Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Lightweight Barrow
- 1st - Rayce Bell
- 2nd - Grace Edwards
- 3rd - Chloe Ervin
- 4th - Raylin Cox
Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Heavyweight Barrow
- 1st - Jordan Dowden
- 2nd - Calla Chapman
- 3rd - Olivia Thoele
- 4th - Jamison Dowden
Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Gilt 1/1-20 Current
- 1st - Karly McKinney
Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Gilt 1/21-2/10 Current
- 1st - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Champion Gilt
- 1st - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Lightweight Barrows
- 1st - Sophia Combs
- 2nd - Tate Overton
Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Heavyweight Barrows
- 1st - Amira LeGrand
Junior Swine Show - Grand Champion Purebred Gilt - Grd Champ Purebred Gilt
- 1st - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Market Gilts - Lightweight Market Gilts
- 1st - Ben Coffey
- 2nd - Grace Edwards
- 3rd - Baylee Melton
- 4th - Cole Lemmon
Junior Swine Show - Market Gilts - Heavyweight Market Gilts
- 1st - Jace Judson
- 2nd - Karly McKinney
- 3rd - Dane McKinney
Junior Swine Show - Market Gilts - Champion Market Gilt
- 1st - Jace Judson
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Gilts 1/1 - 1/31 of Current Yr
- 1st - Jace Judson
- 2nd - Jace Judson
- 3rd - Brandtley Combs
- 4th - McKinsey Tate
- 5th - Eland Lawson
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Gilts 2/1 - 2/15 of Current Yr
- 1st - Jenna Lindsey
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Lightweight Barrows
- 1st - Nate Shrader
- 2nd - Meredithe Morrisey
- 3rd - Jake Coffey
- 4th - Bryn Overton
- 5th - Baylee Melton
- 6th - Baylee Melton
- 7th - Chet Shrader
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Light Wt Pen of Barrows
- 1st - Meredithe Morrisey
- 2nd - Baylee Melton
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Heavy Weight Barrows
- 1st - Meredithe Morrisey
- 2nd - Rayce Bell
- 3rd - Hunter Bell
- 4th - Eland Lawson
- 5th - Ben Coffey
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Heavy Wt Pen of Barrows
- 1st - Ben Coffey
- 2nd - Amira LeGrand
Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Champion Commercial Barrow
- 1st - Meredithe Morrisey
Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Lightweight Barrows
- 1st - Hugar Morrisey
- 2nd - Bryn Overton
- 3rd - Rayce Bell
- 4th - Sophia Combs
- 5th - Brie Tomlinson
Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Ltweight Pen of Barrows
- 1st - Hugar Morrisey
Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Heavyweight Barrows
- 1st - Nate Shrader
- 2nd - Cole Lemmon
- 3rd - Brandtley Combs
- 4th - Jordan Dowden
- 5th - Amira LeGrand
Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Heavyweight Pen of Barrows
- 1st - Jake Coffey
Junior Swine Show - Overall Champion - Grand Champ Pen of Market Hogs
- 1st - Meredithe Morrisey
Junior Swine Show - Overall Champion - Grand Champion Market Hog
- 1st - Jace Judson