Coles County Fair swine awards announced

CHARLESTON — Swine winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.

Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Gilt Jan 1-20 Current Year

  • 1st - Jace Judson
  • 2nd - Brandtley Combs
  • 3rd - Nate Shrader
  • 4th - Cole Lemmon
  • 5th - Calla Chapman
  • 6th - Chloe Ervin
  • 7th - Hannah Hopper
  • 8th - Ethan Cox
  • 9th - Ethan Cox

Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Gilt Jan 21-Feb 10 Current

  • 1st - Tate Overton
  • 2nd - Brie Tomlinson

Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Champion Gilt

  • 1st - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Lightweight Barrow

  • 1st - Hugar Morrisey
  • 2nd - Olivia Thoele
  • 3rd - Ethan Cox
  • 4th - Chloe Ervin

Junior Swine Show - Durocs - Duroc Heavyweight Barrow

  • 1st - Brandtley Combs
  • 2nd - Cole Lemmon
  • 3rd - Chet Shrader
  • 4th - Tate Overton
  • 5th - Hannah Hopper

Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Gilt Jan 1-20 Current

  • 1st - Dane McKinney

Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Gilt Jan 21-Feb 10 C

  • 1st - Bryn Overton
Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorshire Champion Gilt

  • 1st - Bryn Overton

Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Lightweight Barrow

  • 1st - Bryn Overton
  • 2nd - Nate Shrader

Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Heavyweight Barrow

  • 1st - Cole Lemmon
  • 2nd - Jake Coffey
  • 3rd - Jake Coffey

Junior Swine Show - Yorkshire - Yorkshire Heavyweight Pen Of Barrows

  • 1st - Jake Coffey

Junior Swine Show - Chester White - Chester White Gilt 1/21-2/10

  • 1st - Cole Lemmon

Junior Swine Show - Chester White - Chester White Champion Gilt

  • 1st - Cole Lemmon

Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Gilt Jan1-20

  • 1st - Jace Judson
  • 2nd - Clara Cox
Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Gilt 1/21-2/1

  • 1st - Brayden Snider

Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Champion Gilt

  • 1st - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Lghtwt Bar

  • 1st - Brie Tomlinson
  • 2nd - Curtis Snider
  • 3rd - Brayden Snider
  • 4th - Clara Cox

Junior Swine Show - Spotted & Black Poland China - Spt/Blk Pold Chi Hvywt Bar

  • 1st - Nate Shrader
  • 2nd - Jace Judson
  • 3rd - Cole Lemmon
  • 4th - Hunter Bell
  • 5th - Benjamin Cummins

Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Gilt 1/1-20 Current

  • 1st - Benjamin Cummins
  • 2nd - Jace Judson
  • 3rd - Chet Shrader
  • 4th - Raylin Cox
  • 5th - Raylin Cox

Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Gilt 1/21-2\10 Current

  • 1st - Grace Edwards
  • 2nd - Curtis Snider
  • 3rd - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Champion Gilt

  • 1st - Benjamin Cummins

Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Lightweight Barrow

  • 1st - Rayce Bell
  • 2nd - Grace Edwards
  • 3rd - Chloe Ervin
  • 4th - Raylin Cox

Junior Swine Show - Berkshire - Berkshire Heavyweight Barrow

  • 1st - Jordan Dowden
  • 2nd - Calla Chapman
  • 3rd - Olivia Thoele
  • 4th - Jamison Dowden

Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Gilt 1/1-20 Current

  • 1st - Karly McKinney

Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Gilt 1/21-2/10 Current

  • 1st - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Champion Gilt

  • 1st - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Lightweight Barrows

  • 1st - Sophia Combs
  • 2nd - Tate Overton

Junior Swine Show - Land/Here Tamworth - Land Here Tan Heavyweight Barrows

  • 1st - Amira LeGrand

Junior Swine Show - Grand Champion Purebred Gilt - Grd Champ Purebred Gilt

  • 1st - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Market Gilts - Lightweight Market Gilts

  • 1st - Ben Coffey
  • 2nd - Grace Edwards
  • 3rd - Baylee Melton
  • 4th - Cole Lemmon

Junior Swine Show - Market Gilts - Heavyweight Market Gilts

  • 1st - Jace Judson
  • 2nd - Karly McKinney
  • 3rd - Dane McKinney

Junior Swine Show - Market Gilts - Champion Market Gilt

  • 1st - Jace Judson

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Gilts 1/1 - 1/31 of Current Yr

  • 1st - Jace Judson
  • 2nd - Jace Judson
  • 3rd - Brandtley Combs
  • 4th - McKinsey Tate
  • 5th - Eland Lawson

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Gilts 2/1 - 2/15 of Current Yr

  • 1st - Jenna Lindsey

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Lightweight Barrows

  • 1st - Nate Shrader
  • 2nd - Meredithe Morrisey
  • 3rd - Jake Coffey
  • 4th - Bryn Overton
  • 5th - Baylee Melton
  • 6th - Baylee Melton
  • 7th - Chet Shrader

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Light Wt Pen of Barrows

  • 1st - Meredithe Morrisey
  • 2nd - Baylee Melton

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Heavy Weight Barrows

  • 1st - Meredithe Morrisey
  • 2nd - Rayce Bell
  • 3rd - Hunter Bell
  • 4th - Eland Lawson
  • 5th - Ben Coffey

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Comm Heavy Wt Pen of Barrows

  • 1st - Ben Coffey
  • 2nd - Amira LeGrand

Junior Swine Show - Commercials - Champion Commercial Barrow

  • 1st - Meredithe Morrisey

Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Lightweight Barrows

  • 1st - Hugar Morrisey
  • 2nd - Bryn Overton
  • 3rd - Rayce Bell
  • 4th - Sophia Combs
  • 5th - Brie Tomlinson

Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Ltweight Pen of Barrows

  • 1st - Hugar Morrisey

Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Heavyweight Barrows

  • 1st - Nate Shrader
  • 2nd - Cole Lemmon
  • 3rd - Brandtley Combs
  • 4th - Jordan Dowden
  • 5th - Amira LeGrand

Junior Swine Show - All Breeds Show - AB Heavyweight Pen of Barrows

  • 1st - Jake Coffey

Junior Swine Show - Overall Champion - Grand Champ Pen of Market Hogs

  • 1st - Meredithe Morrisey

Junior Swine Show - Overall Champion - Grand Champion Market Hog

  • 1st - Jace Judson
