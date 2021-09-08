Coles County Fair western horse awards announced

CHARLESTON — Western horse winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Poles
- 1st - Bob Williams
- 2nd - Bob Williams
- 3rd - Diane Shelton
- 4th - Jamie Reed
- 5th - Jesse Keller
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Pony Poles (54" And Under)
- 1st - Kyla Reed
- 2nd - Jessica Bruner
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Youth Poles (18 And Under)
- 1st - Bernadette Sheley
- 2nd - Kyla Reed
- 3rd - Bryar McMurty
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Pony Barrels (54" And Under)
- 1st - Kyla Reed
- 2nd - Jessica Bruner
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Men's Barrels 19 & Over
- 1st - Bob Williams
- 2nd - Tex Anderson
- 3rd - Jesse Keller
- 4th - David Reed
- 5th - Jesse Keller
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Ladies' Barrels 19 & Over
- 1st - Jamie Reed
- 2nd - Diane Shelton
- 3rd - Keli Bell
- 4th - Tiffany Mcmurtry
- 5th - Diane Shelton
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Youth Barrels (18 And Under)
- 1st - Kyla Reed
- 2nd - Kyla Reed
- 3rd - Bryar McMurty
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open 3-D Barrels - Division 1
- 1st - Diane Shelton
- 2nd - Diane Shelton
- 3rd - Bob Williams
- 4th - Jesse Keller
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open 3-D Barrels - Division 2
- 1st - Jesse Keller
- 2nd - Haley Mettendorf
- 3rd - Jamie Reed
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open 3-D Barrels - Division 3
- 1st - Kyla Reed
- 2nd - Keli Bell
- 3rd - Duane Shelton
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Flag Race
- 1st - Diane Shelton
- 2nd - Tex Anderson
- 3rd - Tex Anderson
- 4th - Kyla Reed
- 5th - Duane Shelton
Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Open Halter
- 1st - Tiffany Mcmurtry
- 2nd - Jessica Bruner
- 3rd - Courtney Shobe
Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Open Walk Trot (19 & Over)
- 1st - Jessica Bruner
- 2nd - Diane Shelton
- 3rd - Keli Bell
Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Jr. Horse Western Pleasure 5 & Under
Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Ladies Western Pleasure 19 & Over
- 1st - Tiffany Mcmurtry
- 2nd - Diane Shelton
- 3rd - Keli Bell
Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Open Western Pleasure
- 1st - Diane Shelton
- 2nd - Tiffany Mcmurtry
- 3rd - Keli Bell
