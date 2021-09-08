 Skip to main content
Coles County Fair western horse awards announced

CHARLESTON — Western horse winners at the at this year's Coles County Fair livestock show have been announced.

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Poles

  • 1st - Bob Williams
  • 2nd - Bob Williams
  • 3rd - Diane Shelton
  • 4th - Jamie Reed
  • 5th - Jesse Keller

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Pony Poles (54" And Under)

  • 1st - Kyla Reed
  • 2nd - Jessica Bruner

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Youth Poles (18 And Under)

  • 1st - Bernadette Sheley
  • 2nd - Kyla Reed
  • 3rd - Bryar McMurty

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Pony Barrels (54" And Under)

  • 1st - Kyla Reed
  • 2nd - Jessica Bruner
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Men's Barrels 19 & Over

  • 1st - Bob Williams
  • 2nd - Tex Anderson
  • 3rd - Jesse Keller
  • 4th - David Reed
  • 5th - Jesse Keller

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Ladies' Barrels 19 & Over

  • 1st - Jamie Reed
  • 2nd - Diane Shelton
  • 3rd - Keli Bell
  • 4th - Tiffany Mcmurtry
  • 5th - Diane Shelton

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Youth Barrels (18 And Under)

  • 1st - Kyla Reed
  • 2nd - Kyla Reed
  • 3rd - Bryar McMurty

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open 3-D Barrels - Division 1

  • 1st - Diane Shelton
  • 2nd - Diane Shelton
  • 3rd - Bob Williams
  • 4th - Jesse Keller

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open 3-D Barrels - Division 2

  • 1st - Jesse Keller
  • 2nd - Haley Mettendorf
  • 3rd - Jamie Reed
Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open 3-D Barrels - Division 3

  • 1st - Kyla Reed
  • 2nd - Keli Bell
  • 3rd - Duane Shelton

Western Horse Show - Wester Horse Show Performance - Open Flag Race

  • 1st - Diane Shelton
  • 2nd - Tex Anderson
  • 3rd - Tex Anderson
  • 4th - Kyla Reed
  • 5th - Duane Shelton

Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Open Halter

  • 1st - Tiffany Mcmurtry
  • 2nd - Jessica Bruner
  • 3rd - Courtney Shobe

Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Open Walk Trot (19 & Over)

  • 1st - Jessica Bruner
  • 2nd - Diane Shelton
  • 3rd - Keli Bell

Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Jr. Horse Western Pleasure 5 & Under

  • 1st - Jessica Bruner

Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Ladies Western Pleasure 19 & Over

  • 1st - Tiffany Mcmurtry
  • 2nd - Diane Shelton
  • 3rd - Keli Bell

Western Horse Show - Western Horse Show Non-Perform - Open Western Pleasure

  • 1st - Diane Shelton
  • 2nd - Tiffany Mcmurtry
  • 3rd - Keli Bell
