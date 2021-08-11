Coles County Junior Youth Auction at fair raises $152,684

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Junior Youth Auction on July 29 at the Coles County Fair raised a total of $141,384 for the participating youths, plus $11,300 for fairgrounds building repairs.

Participating youths sold 30 swine for a total of $74,255, at an average price of $2,474. Karly McKinney's 296-pound champion market hog sold for $6 per pound, $1,176 total, to Peoples Bank.

The six entries in the beef cattle auction generated a total of $24,300 in sales, at an average of $4,050 each. Cowen Metzger's 1,340-pound grand champion market steer sold for $4 per pound, $5,360 total, to First Neighbor Bank.

The auction's 17 goats sold for a total of $22,150, at an average of $1,303 each. Rylan Spencer's champion meat goat sold for $850 to Pacesetter Universal Insurance Agency.

Youths sold 13 poultry entries for a total of $8,124, at an average of $625 each. Whitley Dearing's champion eggs sold for $375 to Five Points Farm, John Doty.

Six sheep sold for a total of $6,554, at an average of $1,092. Cam Hill's 140-pound reserve grand champion sold for $4 per pound, $560 total, to Homann Ag Solutions.

Seven rabbits were sold for a total of $4,550, at an average of $650 each. Willow Thomas' champion sold for $700 to Homman Ag Solutions.

Three general projects consisting of a two stall barn, Ashlee Higginbotham, $750 to Drake Home; a wall hanging, Jessica Miller, $350 to Mark Cox; and cookies, Nick Martin, $350 to Chris Overton Excavating; sold for a total of $1,450.

The auction of a watermelon by 2021 Miss Coles County Fair Queen Emmalyn Walk for $3,000 to Niemeyer Kubota Sales & Niemeyer Farms and of eight parking spaces at the Coles County Fair for prices ranging from $500 to $1,500, plus a $500 donation from Joe Dively, raised a total of $11,300 for the Coles County Fair building repair fund.

