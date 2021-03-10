Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District receives grant for Embarras River Watershed Management Plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Coles County SWCD, on behalf of the group, applied for a Section 319 of the Clean Water Act grant from Illinois EPA. The total project budget is $177,688, with Illinois EPA providing 60%, or $106,613 in grant funds and the SWCD and project partners providing 40 percent, or $71,075 in match.

“The Coles County SWCD is dedicated to providing education, leadership, and assistance in order to protect and to promote the wise use of our natural resources, which includes clean water and healthy soils. Updating the Management Plan is going to allow us and our partners to continue to provide targeted services in the most vulnerable areas of the Embarras River Watershed,” said Lauren Spaniol, resource conservationist, Coles County SWCD. “We're very pleased with the amount of public support we've received through the application process and look forward to continue working with our partners and the public through the update over the next two years and into the future.”

The 2011 Embarras River Watershed Management Plan was an update to the 1996 Embarras River Basin Resource Management Plan. The 2011 watershed characterization will be updated along with a quantification of point and nonpoint source pollution.