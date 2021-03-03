Conservation easement program deadline nears

Agricultural Land Easements can also help keep agriculture lands in the hands of family members, while providing an enhanced opportunity to keep productive land available for secure crop production. Easements can also offer farming opportunities for new farmers to agriculture. To date, producers and partners nationwide have successfully protected more than 1.8 million acres of farmland and grassland through ACEP’s predecessor programs – the Farm and Ranch Lands Protection Program and the Grassland Reserve Program.

Interested landowners need to find a partner who is willing to assist in the purchase of the easement. If you do not know of a partner, contact your local NRCS office to get more information about the type of partner that would hold an Agriculture Land Easement.

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, producers may need to set up phone appointments with their local NRCS office. Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov to learn more.

