Conservation Reserve Program general signup continues through February

Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the United States. Program successes include:

• Preventing more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, which is enough soil to fill 600 million dump trucks.

• Reducing nitrogen and phosphorous runoff relative to annually tilled cropland by 95% and 85%, respectively.

• Sequestering an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases, equal to taking 9 million cars off the road.

• Creating more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands while protecting more than 175,000 stream miles with riparian forest and grass buffers, which is enough to go around the world seven times.

• Benefiting bees and other pollinators and increasing populations of ducks, pheasants, turkey, bobwhite quail, prairie chickens, grasshopper sparrows, and many other birds.

