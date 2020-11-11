Cool fall temperatures continued in October

Precipitation

The preliminary statewide average total precipitation for August was 3.03 inches, 0.21 inches less than the 30-year normal.

The first half of October was very dry for the southern half of the state, continuing a very dry September. However, around the middle of the month the atmosphere moved into a pattern more conducive to bringing precipitation into southern Illinois. Areas that received less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall in previous weeks saw widespread 4- to 9-inch precipitation totals during the final two weeks of October.

In contrast to the wet end of October in southern Illinois, much of central Illinois ended yet another month with below average precipitation. Most of central and western Illinois received between 1 and 3 inches below average precipitation in October, adding to existing precipitation deficits from dry months in August and September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total six-month precipitation deficits in central Illinois exceeded 7 inches in Fulton and Mason Counties and 8 inches in parts of Logan and Macon Counties. At Mount Pulaski in Logan County, for example, the June 1 to November 1 precipitation deficit of 8.47 inches is the third largest on record, smaller only than 1988 and 1893.