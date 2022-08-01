Cool morning weather helps Coles County 4-H swine, goat shows

CHARLESTON — Monday started out with rainfall and thunderclaps, but that did not phase the young competitors in the Coles County 4-H Fair's swine and goat shows.

The 4-H'ers turned out at the Coles County Fairgrounds on a morning where the stormy conditions soon gave way to a cool breeze that was favorable to their livestock.

"That really cooled us off quite a bit and kept the pigs happy. Right now the wind is kind of calm and cool. The pigs are not as grumpy as they would have been in hot weather," said Kaylin McKinney, 17, of Neoga, who arrived at 5:30 a.m. at the livestock barn with her family to get their pigs there ready for the show.

Kaylin and her 14-year-old brother, Dane, showed their breeding gilt pigs with the help of her friend, 4-H'er Kaylin Nolte. She said that extra assistance moving pigs around in the show ring helped them win the top four spots in the breeding gilt category.

Brayden Snider, 13, of Lerna said he was not worried about the rainy weather because he and his family brought his two pigs, a Hampshire barrow and Poland gilt, to the fairgrounds Friday night and saw they would have good shelter there. Brayden said he has been regularly visiting the pigs since then to feed and water them, and to make sure they have a fan on them as needed.

The Sniders plan to keep returning to the fairgrounds throughout the week for the open junior swine show on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the livestock auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, aug. 4, . Hays said he enjoys spending the week at the Coles County Fair.

"The fair is really interesting. I like being up here. It gives me something to do. It's really fun," Brayden said, adding that he enjoys learning from the show judges and other exhibitors. "I just like to hang out at the fair. There are a lot of people around here that I know."

Allie Price, 15, of Charleston said she was not too worried about the storm because she had worked with her Boer goat, Archie, in rainy conditions before. Allie said she was more worried about Archie being in an unfamiliar place, so she spent a lot of time with him to make sure he was comfortable and had everything he needed.

Her Boer goat was not the only newcomer. Allie competed in the goat show for the first time on Monday and ended up winning the senior showmanship award. She will now advance to the master showmanship contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The senior showmanship and reserve winners from the goat, swine and beef shows will each compete by showing all three types of livestock in this event.