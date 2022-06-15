Corn and beans ahead of previous averages

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition reports.

There were 5.7 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 5. Statewide, the average temperature was 71.1 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.40 inches, 0.51 inches degrees below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 9% short, 84% adequate, and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 6% short, 85% adequate, and 7% surplus.

Corn planted reached 95%, compared to the 5-year average of 89%. Corn emerged reached 89%, compared to the 5-year average of 80%. Corn condition was rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 66% good, and 15% excellent.

OVER THE COLES: Young farmers seek solutions to entry barriers

Soybeans planted reached 88%, compared to the 5-year average of 78%. Soybeans emerged reached 75%, compared to the 5-year average of 63%. Soybean condition was rated 2% poor, 16% fair, 68% good, 14% excellent.

Winter wheat headed was 97%, compared to the 5-year average of 95%. Winter wheat condition was rated 4% poor, 19% fair, 55% good, and 22% excellent.

Charleston woman earns Angus honors

Charleston woman earns Angus honors

TIMONIUM, Md. — Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received honors at the 2022 Atlantic National Regional Preview Junior Angus Show and the 2022 At…

